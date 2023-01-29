ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 2

oilcity.news

Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until Monday evening at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

The City of Sheridan has declared a Snow Alert

The City of Sheridan has declared a snow alert. According to Sheridan’s Director of Public Works, Hanns Mercer, crews will be removing snow from curb to curb on streets marked as an emergency snow route. This snow alert is in effect until 12 p.m. Jan. 31. The Sheridan Department...
SHERIDAN, WY
capcity.news

Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Jan. 22, 2023

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

RSPD needs help with Saturday night’s “shots fired” call

January 29, 2023 — Press Release for the Rock Springs Police Department. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a Shots Fired call at 131 K St., The Wyoming Club. The gunshot round entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar. There were no injuries during this incident.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K99

Historic Cheyenne, Wyoming Home Built in 1880 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Black Hills Energy to raise electric service prices for customers in March

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Black Hills Corporation’s electric utility service — Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, doing business as Black Hills Energy — announced today the approval by the Wyoming Public Service Commission to implement new rates for electric service, effective for customer usage on and after March 1.
CHEYENNE, WY

