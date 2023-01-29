Read full article on original website
Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drone
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. While Iran has offered no explanation yet...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis, on a novel ecumenical peace mission to the world’s youngest country, warned South Sudan’s political leaders on Friday that history will judge them harshly if they continue to drag their feet implementing a 2018 peace accord. Accompanying him to the...
'A big deal': US, Philippines tighten military ties
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday's agreement,...
Pope makes final bid for peace, forgiveness in South Sudan
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan on Sunday as he celebrated Mass before tens of thousands of people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war. On...
Pope urges Congo youth to reject corruption and they respond
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis led Congo’s young people in a rousing denunciation of political corruption on Thursday, turning an otherwise scripted meeting with church catechists into a rally that shook the capital’s sports stadium. Francis was repeatedly interrupted as some of the 65,000 people in...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites as people with...
Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis warned Saturday that South Sudan’s future depends on how it treats its women, as he highlighted their horrific plight in a country where sexual violence is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world.
Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing...
Train hits boys in western Germany; 1 killed, 1 injured
BERLIN (AP) — One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday. The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening.
Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run
PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ‘ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy's ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
Opinion: Op-ed evaluations of China's population decline
As I’ve made clear in several previous columns, I believe that it would be to the great advantage of all living things on earth if the human population was substantially smaller, or if, at least, the number of humans born each year was no more than enough to replace the number that had died. I was therefore pleased to read the recent news report that in China, last year, deaths had exceeded births.
