Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elected officials gear up for the next state legislative session
Alabama House Representative Ed Oliver announced he is sponsoring a bill aimed at prohibiting divisive concepts in Alabama public schools during the Jan. 23 Tallapoosa County Board of Education meeting. Rep. Oliver said the intent of the bill is not to take away meaningful discussion but rather to ensure public...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alex City resident wanted in relation to high-speed chase
Police are still searching for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase throughout Alexander City and Coosa County over the weekend. The Alexander City Police Department has identified Alan Sandlin Jr., of Alexander City, in connection with a high-speed police pursuit that occurred Saturday. According to Alexander City...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UPDATE: Police release name in fatal house fire
The Alexander City Police Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that took place last week. Deputy Chief James Easterwood said the Alexander City police and fire departments initially responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, after receiving a call reporting a house fire along Old Kellyton Road.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Jan. 16-22
A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City.. A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City. Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City. Theft by deception was reported in Alexander City. Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City. Jearl Junior Fuller of AC was arrested for domestic violence. Jan. 17.
Comments / 0