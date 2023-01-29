Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 66, ALBANY 50
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .315, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Davis 3-7, Patel 2-2, Drumgoole 2-6, Reddish 1-2, Hutcheson 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson). Turnovers: 14 (Drumgoole 4, Edmead 3, Beagle 2, Jackson 2, Reddish 2, Patel). Steals: 1 (Davis). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52
Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Porterville Recorder
LA SALLE 75, GEORGE WASHINGTON 64
Percentages: FG .375, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Adams 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Bishop 2-6, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lindo 2, Dean, Edwards). Turnovers: 16 (Bishop 4, Adams 2, Brown 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Lindo 2). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 AUBURN 94, GEORGIA 73
Percentages: FG .442, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (McBride 6-8, Holt 2-3, Ingram 2-4, Roberts 2-4, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Oquendo 1-7, Hill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Roberts 3, McBride 2, Oquendo 2, Abdur-Rahim, Bridges, Moncrieffe). Steals: 4 (Abdur-Rahim 2, Moncrieffe,...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54
TENNESSEE (18-4) Nkamhoua 4-13 2-2 11, Phillips 2-4 2-3 6, James 2-11 0-0 4, Vescovi 2-12 6-6 11, Zeigler 6-19 0-0 15, Key 0-3 0-0 0, Aidoo 2-3 0-0 4, Plavsic 1-3 1-1 3, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 11-12 54. FLORIDA (13-9) Castleton 6-13...
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 66, RICHMOND 62
Percentages: FG .468, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Farell 4-5, Flowers 3-4, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Banks 0-2, Luc 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Mellouk). Turnovers: 13 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Mellouk, Rumpel, Venning). Steals: 5 (Banks 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 64, RHODE ISLAND 50
Percentages: FG .339, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Leggett 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Tchikou 2, Martin, Weston). Turnovers: 18 (Leggett 4, Martin 4, Weston 4, Thomas 3, Carey, Freeman, Tchikou). Steals: 7 (Freeman...
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri's 28-point performance
Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL
It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
