Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
HOUSTON, TX
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60

Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
UMASS LOWELL 66, ALBANY 50

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .315, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Davis 3-7, Patel 2-2, Drumgoole 2-6, Reddish 1-2, Hutcheson 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson). Turnovers: 14 (Drumgoole 4, Edmead 3, Beagle 2, Jackson 2, Reddish 2, Patel). Steals: 1 (Davis). Technical...
LOWELL, MA
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PROVIDENCE, RI
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52

Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LA SALLE 75, GEORGE WASHINGTON 64

Percentages: FG .375, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Adams 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Bishop 2-6, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lindo 2, Dean, Edwards). Turnovers: 16 (Bishop 4, Adams 2, Brown 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Lindo 2). Steals: 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
NO. 25 AUBURN 94, GEORGIA 73

Percentages: FG .442, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (McBride 6-8, Holt 2-3, Ingram 2-4, Roberts 2-4, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Oquendo 1-7, Hill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Roberts 3, McBride 2, Oquendo 2, Abdur-Rahim, Bridges, Moncrieffe). Steals: 4 (Abdur-Rahim 2, Moncrieffe,...
AUBURN, CA
Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54

TENNESSEE (18-4) Nkamhoua 4-13 2-2 11, Phillips 2-4 2-3 6, James 2-11 0-0 4, Vescovi 2-12 6-6 11, Zeigler 6-19 0-0 15, Key 0-3 0-0 0, Aidoo 2-3 0-0 4, Plavsic 1-3 1-1 3, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 11-12 54. FLORIDA (13-9) Castleton 6-13...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ST. BONAVENTURE 66, RICHMOND 62

Percentages: FG .468, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Farell 4-5, Flowers 3-4, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Banks 0-2, Luc 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Mellouk). Turnovers: 13 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Mellouk, Rumpel, Venning). Steals: 5 (Banks 2,...
RICHMOND, CA
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
STILLWATER, OK
SAINT JOSEPH'S 64, RHODE ISLAND 50

Percentages: FG .339, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Leggett 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Tchikou 2, Martin, Weston). Turnovers: 18 (Leggett 4, Martin 4, Weston 4, Thomas 3, Carey, Freeman, Tchikou). Steals: 7 (Freeman...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Wednesday's Scores

New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL

It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
PORTERVILLE, CA

