Porterville Recorder
Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri's 28-point performance
Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State...
Porterville Recorder
Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Camas (6)16-2871. 2. Woodinville (3)19-1842. 3. Davis16-1713. 4....
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 53
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King). Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman). Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS LOWELL 66, ALBANY 50
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .315, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Davis 3-7, Patel 2-2, Drumgoole 2-6, Reddish 1-2, Hutcheson 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson). Turnovers: 14 (Drumgoole 4, Edmead 3, Beagle 2, Jackson 2, Reddish 2, Patel). Steals: 1 (Davis). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-11) Dean 1-4 5-7 7, Lindo 3-9 4-4 10, Adams 4-12 2-2 12, Bishop 4-15 4-5 14, Edwards 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 16-22 64. LA SALLE (9-13) Doucoure 3-5 0-0 6, F.Drame 4-7 1-2 10,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 25 AUBURN 94, GEORGIA 73
Percentages: FG .442, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (McBride 6-8, Holt 2-3, Ingram 2-4, Roberts 2-4, Abdur-Rahim 1-4, Oquendo 1-7, Hill 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Hill 3, Roberts 3, McBride 2, Oquendo 2, Abdur-Rahim, Bridges, Moncrieffe). Steals: 4 (Abdur-Rahim 2, Moncrieffe,...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE MASON 70, UMASS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Dominguez, K.Thompson). Turnovers: 14 (K.Thompson 5, Luis 3, Diggins 2, Leveque 2, Gapare, Weeks). Steals: 11 (Leveque 3,...
Porterville Recorder
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52
Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
ST. BONAVENTURE 66, RICHMOND 62
Percentages: FG .468, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Farell 4-5, Flowers 3-4, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Banks 0-2, Luc 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Mellouk). Turnovers: 13 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Mellouk, Rumpel, Venning). Steals: 5 (Banks 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys win to stay atop of EYL
It was a Tuesday night with a Friday night atmosphere inside Sharman Gym Tuesday night as the Porterville High boys basketball team, caught in a logjam atop the East Yosemite League standings, cleared a little space for themselves with a hard fought 63-55 victory over Redwood. PHS came out early...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 64, RHODE ISLAND 50
Percentages: FG .339, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Leggett 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Tchikou 2, Martin, Weston). Turnovers: 18 (Leggett 4, Martin 4, Weston 4, Thomas 3, Carey, Freeman, Tchikou). Steals: 7 (Freeman...
