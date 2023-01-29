Local Sports: Shiloh Christian girls hand Rugby their first loss of the year, Century Hockey wins their eighth straight

Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Devils Lake ski jump
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not the Olympics, but the ski jump in Devils Lake gave North Dakotans a thrill back in the 1930s. In 1996, Cliff Naylor talked to a resident there about the excitement and danger the ski jump brought their town. The ski jump closed...
KFYR-TV
Wind chills continue to impact in-person classes in Turtle Mountains
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Students in the Turtle Mountain Community School District will continue taking classes remotely Tuesday due to the dangerous wind chills. Leadership with the district tells Your News Leader that, of the nearly 1,600 students in grades pre-K through 12, roughly 1,200 of them use the bus.
