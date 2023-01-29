Read full article on original website
Utah commit Kobe Boykin breaks down weekend visits to Arizona and Arizona State
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior athlete Kobe Boykin spent the weekend in Arizona, checking out the Wildcats and Arizona State and was re-offered by both programs. Boykin is a long time Utah commitment but has been active taking visits and keeping his options open. He visited Washington just two weeks ago and was back on the road this past weekend.
ASU men’s hoops must start winning now to have hope of making NCAA Tournament
Arizona State men’s basketball finds itself on a downward skid over the last two weeks after bursting out to one of the greatest starts in program history at 15-3 (6-1 Pac-12). But following a four-game losing streak to both the L.A. and Washington schools, the Sun Devils have fallen...
Huskies Offer Hotly Pursued Arizona Running Back
The Phoenix rusher has 22 offers now and counting.
Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis included in late-season John Wooden watch list
Arizona Wildcats big man Azuolas Tubelis was included in the late-season John R. Wooden Award watch list announced Monday. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the Arizona junior forward and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the only Pac-12 members to make the 20-person list. Tubelis is...
2023 Arizona State football commitment tracker
The Arizona State Sun Devils and new head football coach Kenny Dillingham have been hitting the recruiting trail hard since his appointment to replace Herm Edwards on Nov. 27. Wednesday marked the first day of the late signing period when prospective college athletes from high school and junior colleges can ink their national letters of intent.
ASU football’s Dillingham setting up QB competition with no promises
Arizona State football is setting up a competitive quarterbacks room with three newcomers in 2023. Transfers Jacob Conover from BYU and Drew Pyne from Notre Dame joined Trenton Bouguet in the competition this offseason, and Wednesday brought another competitor. Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback and former Florida Gators commitment, announced...
Cardinals, NFL get some added wiggle room with bumped up salary cap
For a second consecutive season, the NFL has raised the salary cap for the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league on Monday. Jumping up to $224.8 million from $207.4 in 2022, all 32 teams will see an increase of $16.6 million to work with as they toy with personnel changes this offseason.
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Devin Booker ’roundin’ 3rd’ in return from his groin injury
The Phoenix Suns last week tacked on a week to Devin Booker’s timeline for a return from a groin injury that put him on ice Christmas Day. Now, it’s a matter of taking things game by game. The Suns said Wednesday, the date of his second reevaluation, that...
Suns’ Devin Booker could return Tuesday vs. Nets, ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports
The Phoenix Suns are getting closer to being near whole again, as Devin Booker may return as soon as Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker has not played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain. He returned after a three-game absence...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
Phoenix Suns get clutch with Mikal Bridges to beat Raptors
PHOENIX — Now these Phoenix Suns, them I recognize. No, not to a 64-win degree, but the Suns got roughly a dozen of those by doing enough right in the last five minutes of a close game that was mostly indifferent when it came to who was the better side for the first 43.
Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges explodes for 29 points in win over Raptors
Suns wing Mikal Bridges was on fire in Phoenix’s 114-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Footprint Center. Bridges finished with a game-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting (63.2%), including 3-for-4 from three-point range (75%) and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He also added six...
Trade deadline mega preview: Will Suns get active in wide-open West?
Trade season is here. The deadline arrives a week from Thursday. There are two reasons why we could have seen more deals prior to today. Parity is at an all-time high. There are seven teams that could win the Western Conference. Perhaps that’s being too kind to the likes of the Mavericks and Clippers but the pedigree from their star players shouldn’t be completely slighted.
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February
‘Salad and Go’ to open two new locations in Arizona this February. The storefronts are headed to San Tan Valley and Glendale, here’s when they’ll open.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
