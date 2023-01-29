ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
thekatynews.com

Fiscal Notes: Fentanyl Flowing into Texas

In response to the number of opioid-related drug deaths stemming from prescription misuse over the course of the last 20 years, Texas and 13 other states filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies for their role in causing the opioid crisis. As a result, Texas will receive an anticipated $1.6 billion over the next 18 years from six different companies through settlement agreements.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: January 29

On this day in 1881, a company of Texas Rangers ambushed a group of fugitive Guadalupe Apaches at Hueco Tanks, thirty miles east of El Paso. Hueco, Spanish for “hollow,” refers to the hollows in the rocks that collect rainwater, which has long been one of the chief attractions in this arid land; around 1860 the tanks were capable of holding a year’s supply of water. Until about 1910 they furnished virtually the only water between the Pecos River and El Paso, and thus were a popular camping spot for Mescalero and Lipan Apache, Kiowa, Tigua, and various other Indians. An estimated 5,000 pictographs and a few petroglyphs are scattered in more than fifty sites throughout what is now Hueco Tanks State Historic Site.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly

Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Youth organization calls for lawmakers to close state-secure juvenile detention facilities

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Formerly incarcerated individuals and their allies are raising awareness about living conditions in Texas youth prisons.  One Texas youth organization is working to close the remaining juvenile detention centers in the state. Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg is one of the final remaining juvenile detention centers in Texas. Austin Liberation […]
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Prisoners End 21 Days Hunger Strike Voice out to Treat Them like Humans

Two prisoners spoke up about the appalling solitary confinement circumstances that drove them to starve themselves after 21 days, when the last of many Texas convicts to refuse food continuously concluded his hunger strike. A group of prisoners decided last year that they wanted to have their opinions heard because thousands of them are being kept in dangerously isolated conditions, frequently for years or decades.
TEXAS STATE
inForney.com

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Increases Starting Salary and Compensation for State Hospital Employees

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is addressing workforce issues by giving raises to around 19,600 employees at state hospitals and assisted living facilities in the upcoming weeks. Based on a news release, the starting salary will rise for several occupations, like nursing, direct care, and food service. The...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy