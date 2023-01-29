Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. Abbott said the new Texas border...
KSAT 12
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to speak at border for update on Operation Lone Star
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be at the border on Monday to provide an update on his immigration measures. Abbott will speak at 2 p.m. in San Benito. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
thekatynews.com
Fiscal Notes: Fentanyl Flowing into Texas
In response to the number of opioid-related drug deaths stemming from prescription misuse over the course of the last 20 years, Texas and 13 other states filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies for their role in causing the opioid crisis. As a result, Texas will receive an anticipated $1.6 billion over the next 18 years from six different companies through settlement agreements.
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: January 29
On this day in 1881, a company of Texas Rangers ambushed a group of fugitive Guadalupe Apaches at Hueco Tanks, thirty miles east of El Paso. Hueco, Spanish for “hollow,” refers to the hollows in the rocks that collect rainwater, which has long been one of the chief attractions in this arid land; around 1860 the tanks were capable of holding a year’s supply of water. Until about 1910 they furnished virtually the only water between the Pecos River and El Paso, and thus were a popular camping spot for Mescalero and Lipan Apache, Kiowa, Tigua, and various other Indians. An estimated 5,000 pictographs and a few petroglyphs are scattered in more than fifty sites throughout what is now Hueco Tanks State Historic Site.
How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
KENS 5
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
fox7austin.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
KSAT 12
With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Laura Herrera’s salary has barely gone up in her 20 years of teaching — about $700 in all. The San Antonio-area teacher takes home about...
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
El Paso News
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more...
US105
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
Does Texas have one of the worst smiles in America? Report ranks the Lone Star State among the worst for dental health
DALLAS (KDAF) — Say cheese and smile for the camera!. Have you ever wondered what state has the best smile in America? A report from national dental provider Express Dentist ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on their dental health. Here’s a look at the top...
Youth organization calls for lawmakers to close state-secure juvenile detention facilities
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Formerly incarcerated individuals and their allies are raising awareness about living conditions in Texas youth prisons. One Texas youth organization is working to close the remaining juvenile detention centers in the state. Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg is one of the final remaining juvenile detention centers in Texas. Austin Liberation […]
texasbreaking.com
Texas Prisoners End 21 Days Hunger Strike Voice out to Treat Them like Humans
Two prisoners spoke up about the appalling solitary confinement circumstances that drove them to starve themselves after 21 days, when the last of many Texas convicts to refuse food continuously concluded his hunger strike. A group of prisoners decided last year that they wanted to have their opinions heard because thousands of them are being kept in dangerously isolated conditions, frequently for years or decades.
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Increases Starting Salary and Compensation for State Hospital Employees
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is addressing workforce issues by giving raises to around 19,600 employees at state hospitals and assisted living facilities in the upcoming weeks. Based on a news release, the starting salary will rise for several occupations, like nursing, direct care, and food service. The...
