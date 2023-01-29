ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

Suspect in Madison County hit-and-run arrested after police pursuit

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOtob_0kUt14kJ00

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County on Thursday has been arrested and charged after he stole a car in Culpeper and was involved in a pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies.

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 26, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV collided in the southbound lanes of Route 29 in Madison County. According to state police, after the crash the driver of the Chevrolet got out of the car and ran away.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Police described the driver of the Chevrolet as a white male in his 30’s or 40’s and asked people to be on the lookout for anyone matching his description.

Luca, the dog that was shot in Richmond, is almost ready for his forever home

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Culpeper Police Department issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 2015 Ford F-350 that the driver in the crash had stolen from a business in the Town of Culpeper. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a police officer saw the Ford in the Town of Waynesboro. As the officer initiated a traffic stop with the Ford, but it sped away, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit continued westbound on Interstate 64, where State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took over, then northbound on Interstate 81 into Rockingham County. The Ford then drive eastbound on Route 33, where it hit a tire deflation device that was deployed by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy. The pursuit then came to an end shortly after along Route 33.

Virginia Beach man sentenced for unregistered homemade firearm silencers

After the pursuit, the driver, now identified as Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was taken into custody. He was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then taken to the Middle River Regional Jail.

He was charged in Augusta County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. There are additional charges pending in Rockingham County.

Jenkins was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions on numerous charges, according to state police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Teenager charged in high speed chase

The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

WPD make an arrest and seek a subject in a shooting incident

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the arrest of one suspect and seek another in a shots fired incident in Winchester. On Jan. 30 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the WPD responded to several calls reporting gunshots fired near the 1400 block of S. Braddock Street. Witnesses told Officers that shots...
WINCHESTER, VA
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP update the investigation of a fatale accident involving a pedestrian

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by an email from Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey the investigation of a pedestrian fatality involving a vehicle. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Jan. 30 along Interstate 81 at mile marker 311 a 2021 Mazda MX5 traveling north on 81 collided with the pedestrian who was in the left travel lane of the interstate.
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

Church fire leads to charges against Stanardsville man

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Stanardsville man is accused of causing a fire at the Rose Park Methodist Church Wednesday, January 25. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, January 31, that David Netting is charged with breaking & entering with the intent to commit arson, injuring any property, and burning or destroying a dwelling.
STANARDSVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO announce the sentencing of a convicted felon

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced the sentencing of a convicted felon from Stanley. Stanley resident Christopher Michael Good pleaded guilty to a second offense of Manufacturing and distributing a schedule 1 2 drug and to being a violent felon possessing a firearm. A joint task force of...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
969wsig.com

Arrest made in connection with high speed chase

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO seeks and warns of an at large fugitive

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the launch of a search for a wanted and dangerous fugitive. Jessie Lee Herald of New Market is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of with intent to distribute Methamphetamine while in possession of said firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Man shot while sitting in traffic in Arlington

It was determined that the victim was sitting in his car, which was stopped at the intersection, when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a black sedan. The victim drove away from the intersection and the suspect followed him, firing several more rounds towards his car at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wayne Street. The victim was eventually able to get away and made it to the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy