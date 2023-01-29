He was also asked if he would have done anything differently while coaching the Jaguars. Urban Meyer’s tenure as an NFL coach went just as bad as it possibly could in 2021 and since being fired from the Jaguars he has returned to work for Fox as an analyst. But in a recent interview, he was asked if he has any desire to return to the sidelines or if he would have done anything differently in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO