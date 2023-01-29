ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Huntsville's 35763

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within the Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. Bernie Tomkies, Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers, says, "I think that within the city of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama

Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

Melissa George Night is personal for Huntsville Havoc owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The VBC has been home ice for the Huntsville Havoc since 2004. Team owners, Becky and Keith Jeffries started giving back to the community from that first season. “We have the greatest fans that any organization like this could have,” Becky told me, “They have supported us always.” The Havoc hosted special […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck

An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Winter Weather Advisory — Lauderdale & Limestone Co. Until 9 am Wednesday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9. * WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging. from 0.01-0.15 inch, with the highest amounts anticipated across. northwestern Lauderdale County. * WHERE…In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In. Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties. * WHEN…From...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross

Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Athens Farmers Market Renovation Project

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens Farmers Market renovation project will improve the overall attractiveness of the site. Some of the new renovations include a freshly painted pavilion, new roof, and improved landscaping with additional trees and indigenous plants. This entire project is also very intentional about honoring the legacy of Mister Doug Gates.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
