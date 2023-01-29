Read full article on original website
Unzipped: Huntsville's 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within the Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. Bernie Tomkies, Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers, says, "I think that within the city of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature."
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
Melissa George Night is personal for Huntsville Havoc owners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The VBC has been home ice for the Huntsville Havoc since 2004. Team owners, Becky and Keith Jeffries started giving back to the community from that first season. “We have the greatest fans that any organization like this could have,” Becky told me, “They have supported us always.” The Havoc hosted special […]
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
What Huntsville wants: Macy’s, In-N-Out burgers, IKEA on residents’ wish lists
If some Huntsville residents have their way, you’ll be able to go through a drive-thru at In-N-Out Burgers before going shopping at Macy’s or IKEA. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has heard some of the requests before but admits In-N-Out is a new one. “I’ve heard people say some...
Winter Weather Advisory — Lauderdale & Limestone Co. Until 9 am Wednesday
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9. * WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging. from 0.01-0.15 inch, with the highest amounts anticipated across. northwestern Lauderdale County. * WHERE…In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In. Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties. * WHEN…From...
Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross
Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
Many Huntsville diners raise prices to address increased egg costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breakfast restaurants and diners are facing some egg-scrutiating cost as the rising price of eggs is hitting local Huntsville restaurants hard. Egg prices shot up by nearly 60%, and some people are shelling out more than $8 for a dozen of eggs. As the saying goes,...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Huntsville metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Athens Farmers Market Renovation Project
ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens Farmers Market renovation project will improve the overall attractiveness of the site. Some of the new renovations include a freshly painted pavilion, new roof, and improved landscaping with additional trees and indigenous plants. This entire project is also very intentional about honoring the legacy of Mister Doug Gates.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Governor’s Drive temporary lane closure expected to last months
Landscaping and road improvements are expected to hamper traffic on Governor's Drive west of Memorial Parkway for the next three months, according to City officials.
U.S. Space and Rocket Center names new VP of External Affairs
Robert La Branche previously served in a part-time role as Special Assistant to the CEO at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, but he will now assume a full-time role as VP of External Affairs.
