Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
The Most Meta Moment Melissa Rauch Had On The Set Of The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive
Melissa Rauch is best known as Bernadette on the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," on which she played Howard's squeaky-voiced love interest with a razor-sharp tongue. What may not be common knowledge about her time on the show, though, is that Rauch was originally only supposed to appear in one episode. However, the showrunners — and audience — liked her so much that she wound up starring in 10 of the 12 seasons that the blockbuster series was on the air.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
Ashton Kutcher Reflects On ‘Painful’ Loss When Ex-Wife Demi Moore Suffered Late-Term Miscarriage
Ashton Kutcher, 44, rarely talks about his ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, who revealed that Ashton cheated on her in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. But Ashton finally discussed the relationship, including Demi’s late-term miscarriage that she suffered shortly after the pair started dating, in a new interview with Esquire. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” the Your Place Or Mine star said. “Everyone deals with that in different ways,” he added.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Night Court Fans Were In For A Sweet Surprise With Wendie Malick's Appearance On The Reboot
Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Dan v. Dating" Wendie Malick is one of those character actors that you've likely seen all over the place. She might be a familiar face as President Hagemeyer in "Young Sheldon," the aging former-model Nina Van Horn in "Just Shoot Me," Eda in "The Owl House," or Martin's (John Mahoney) fiancée Ronee Lawrence in the later seasons of "Frasier." In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Malick explained that characters that are funny and snarky are basically her bread and butter, and she's been doing variations on that all of her life. She also mentioned that she's really enjoying what she calls her "third act" and the roles she now gets that she's over 60.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Leonard Nimoy Once Described The Immense Competitiveness And Anxiety On Star Trek's Set
Little would TV audiences in 1966 know a little science fiction series called "Star Trek" was soon about to rock the world. And as it turns out, the stars of "Star Trek" were also in for a surprise while working on the series. "Star Trek," more modernly known as "Star...
Seinfeld Star Estelle Harris' Character Name Was A Complete Coincidence
"Seinfeld" is arguably one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s. if not one of the biggest of all time. The show consistently drew high ratings throughout its nine-season run, with its finale attracting a staggering audience of over 76 million viewers (per Los Angeles Times). The series primarily focused on Jerry Seinfeld, who played a fictional version of himself, and the various hilarious but mundane shenanigans he would get into with his friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Creator Taylor Sheridan Knows 'What America Is'
Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly redefining modern television in a way that few creators this side of Shonda Rhimes have. With an entire shared universe based on his hit series, "Yellowstone," Sheridan has become an incredibly hot commodity for the Paramount Network, also producing shows like "Tulsa King," which take place outside of the "Yellowstone" universe.
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint's Favorite Game Of Thrones Battle Features Jon Snow At His Best
The first season of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel to HBO's wildly popular drama "Game of Thrones" — premiered on August 21, 2022. With the premiere of the new series came a whole new slew of characters for viewers to keep up with each week. The series, which was created by Ryan Condal and book series writer himself, George R. R. Martin, is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It depicts the leadup to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
What Is The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 3?
The third episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" marks the show's biggest departure from the source material yet. In the game, survivalist Bill (voiced by W. Earl Brown) is one of the more prominent supporting characters, but his relationship with dearly departed Frank has ended well before the player meets him, and it unfolds as a series of angry letters the player discovers before finally stumbling upon Frank's remains.
1923's Harrison Ford Tried 75 Different Hats To Find The Right One For Jacob Dutton
"1923" successfully expanded creator Taylor Sheridan's Wild West universe, and critics are largely praising the show to the tune of an 89% approval rating (per Rotten Tomatoes). The Paramount+ streaming series ably serves as a prequel to "Yellowstone" and a sequel to "1883," and the adventures of this incarnation of the Dutton family are in good hands thanks to the casting of Harrison Ford as Jacob.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0