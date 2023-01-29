Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18 for the Jayhawks, who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win over Kansas State in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history. Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats, who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades.
Powered by Joey Matteoni, and his 25 points, Blue Valley Northwest defeated the Junction City Blue Jays 61 to 49. Junction City, in a series of late 3-point baskets, fell short. Deontae Baker had 14 points and Jackson Austin had 12 points. Junction City will host Topeka High Friday night.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
If the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in Lawrence for the first time since 2005, Jerome Tang thinks K-State fans deserve an assist
MANHATTAN — Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on September 2, while the Wildcats host Troy –...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and No. 5 Kansas State beat Florida 64-50 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats. They improved to 18-3 to equal the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history. Colin Castleton scored 13 points and Myreon Jones had 11 for the Gators. They dropped to 0-3 against the Big 12 this season.
Jerome Tang explains why he was happy to pick up a technical foul during Kansas State’s loss at KU.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
Cloud County Community College will host a professionalism series
Professionalism 101 is the title of a series being hosted by Cloud County Community College. Classes are scheduled Feb.7 and 21 plus March 7 and 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community college at 531 Caroline Ave. in Junction City. According to the Junction City Area Chamber...
Black History Trail will be the MAC Breakfast focus
Development of a Black History Trail of Geary County will be the topic at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast for Jim Sands. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Justin Aaron, who performed on NBC's The Voice will be a special guest. The breakfast is scheduled on...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
The real Alice in Wonderland is headed to Wamego
TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Colombian Theatre is getting geared up for a big performance that is approaching quickly now at the beginning of February. However, this version of Alice in Wonderland is slightly different than what we’re used to. Claudia McAlister with the Colombian Theatre explained the production is an essentially “modernized” or “21st century” […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce February Business After Hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Tomorrow's, 713 South Washington. This is a free monthly networking event.
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
Junction City Main Street has announced that Kansas Department of Commerce is holding community development block grant Roadshow events across the state, and the Flint Hills Regional Council is hosting this region's event in Junction City on Thursday. If you are interested in learning about Community Development Block Grants available...
