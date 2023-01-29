A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO