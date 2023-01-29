Read full article on original website
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WMDT.com
Police: Florida man arrested for shooting into occupied Felton home
FELTON, Del. – A Florida man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he shot into an occupied Felton home. Shortly before 7 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Lake Drive for a report of gunshots fired into the house. When they arrived, troopers found that the home had been hit several times by shots that were fired from the outside. The residence was occupied by a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and three children at the time. No one was injured.
fox29.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
YAHOO!
Wilmington police searching for armed robbery suspect
Wilmington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a Wilmington fast-food restaurant after hours. According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the Hardee's on S. 17th Street on Monday around 8:47 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. An unknown male dressed in black forced his way into the restaurant at closing time and held employees at gun point.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, for breaking into a Lewes home Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court for a report that multiple subjects were trying to break into a residence. The homeowner was reportedly not home at the time but saw on his security camera that there was a man holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that a screen door and screen window had been cut, and a glass window had been shattered.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed to death in Wilmington
A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
WBOC
Selbyville Man Facing Weapons Charges
DOVER, Del.- Ryan Hartung is facing weapons charges after a reported road rage incident in Dover on Saturday. Dover Police say around 1:42 p.m., they received a call from the victim who reported that he was driving on North Dupont Highway near Bally's Hotel and Casino when a man pointed a firearm at him after a road rage incident. Police say the man was able to give a description of the suspect and the car. Police say that man was Hartung. Officers arrested the 22-year old without incident. Investigators say they located a black RIA 1911 9mm handgun on the back seat of Hartung's car following a search.
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
fox29.com
Man tied up, shot inside his home by 3 suspects in West Philadelphia robbery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man's home became the scene of a crime after police say he was robbed and shot by three suspects now sought for the shooting. Police say a 36-year-old man was bound to a chair with a belt and duct tape inside his home on the 400 block of 60th Street on January 26.
WBOC
Easton Police On High Alert With Surge In Overdoses
In the Last 36 hours, Easton Police say there have been seven overdoses. One of those seven overdoses was fatal and Easton police say it's because there is a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl on their streets.
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. We’re told the suspect (pictured above) robbed Wawa at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at...
Delaware correctional officer indicted for death of K9 left in a hot car for hours
Veteran Delaware correctional officer Darrel Wiley had a dangerous habit, authorities say, of leaving his K9 dog Lux confined and unattended in his steaming work vehicle last summer — sometimes for as long as eight hours. Prosecutors say Wiley’s actions proved fatal for four-year-old Lux on Sept. 18, when...
Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody
A Delaware County teenager who once helped save three kids from drowning in an icy pond was shot dead in Upper Darby, authorities say. Anthony Alexander, 17, of Collingdale Borough, was in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when he was shot, township police said in a statement.
Pair Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Two people were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 27, Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City and Jacquelyn Ryan, 33, from Warentown, were arrested and charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The target residence was...
WGMD Radio
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Th…
Pair of 17-year-olds was targeted in fatal N.J. shooting, cops say
Three people allegedly targeted a pair of 17-year-olds in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton that left one of the teenagers dead, according to court documents. A Bridgeton man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly driving the assailants to the scene of the crime, authorities said. No other arrests have been announced in the case.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
Fentanyl-selling drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in prison after N.J. teen’s fatal overdose
A drug dealer has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to an 18-year-old who later overdosed and died. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland will have to serve at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He will then be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.
