DOVER, Del.- Ryan Hartung is facing weapons charges after a reported road rage incident in Dover on Saturday. Dover Police say around 1:42 p.m., they received a call from the victim who reported that he was driving on North Dupont Highway near Bally's Hotel and Casino when a man pointed a firearm at him after a road rage incident. Police say the man was able to give a description of the suspect and the car. Police say that man was Hartung. Officers arrested the 22-year old without incident. Investigators say they located a black RIA 1911 9mm handgun on the back seat of Hartung's car following a search.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO