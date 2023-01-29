Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
und.com
Dominko and Fu Named ACC Doubles Team of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – After an unblemished doubles record at ITA Kickoff weekend in Lexington, the top Irish duo of Sebastian Dominko and Connor Fu were named ACC Doubles Team of the Week as announced by the league office Tuesday. This is the first time either player has received this nomination in their careers.
und.com
No. 8/9 Notre Dame seeks season sweep at Boston College
WHEN: THURSDAY, FEB. 2 | 7 PM E.T. CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For the second time this season, No. 8/9 Notre Dame and Boston College will square off on the basketball court. The Irish won the first matchup handily (85-47), but this time the game is in the Eagles’ house.
und.com
Korbin Albert Signs Pro Contract with PSG
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Family environment and genetics supplied a measure of predestination for Korbin Albert. Notre Dame’s precocious All-American midfielder was taking care of the rest in youth soccer – or even beforehand. And by the time she was growing closer to middle school competition, Albert...
und.com
The Women Of Notre Dame Football
The titles range from director of operations to lead dietician to athletic trainer to physical therapist to associate athletics director for strategic communications. Their roles, however, reflect the top-down investment in Notre Dame football that delves deep beyond any moniker. They are the women of Notre Dame football:. Olivia Mitchell...
und.com
Starling Shines Bright
It wasn’t quite wire-to-wire. More importantly, JJ Starling had the type of breakout performance for which Notre Dame had known was inevitable, and the Fighting Irish captured just their second win this month in a resounding, 76-62 shellacking of visiting Louisville Saturday afternoon inside Purcell Pavilion. Starling, sans the...
und.com
Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Includes Miles
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — For the second time in a few hours, Olivia Miles is a feature piece of a prominent midseason watch list. On Monday evening, the Notre Dame point guard was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. She was on the group’s Midseason Top 25 earlier this season as well and was named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 earlier today.
und.com
Miles named one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The dog days of conference season are upon us, meaning the preseason watchlists are being trimmed. Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles is holding strong. On Monday, Miles was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the nation’s top point guard. She was featured on the preseason watch list as well.
