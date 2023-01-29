Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
wwnytv.com
Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to...
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
localsyr.com
The dangerous cold is coming!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I’ve got good news and bad news. First the bad. Dangerous cold is heading our way for Friday and Saturday. Wind Chill Alerts have been issued for parts of Central New York from Thursday night through midday Saturday. With the cold that is forecast...
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
localsyr.com
Should CNY pay much attention to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday morning, a small town in Western Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather folklore universe. Since 1886, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has laid claim to the all-knowing groundhog by the name of Phil who will tell the country whether an early spring is coming or six more weeks of winter is our fate.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready
OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
Upstate New York Is In Peak Season For Major Snowstorms
Over 60 years of data shows Upstate New York is in the middle of a 4-week period with major potential for big snowstorms. I know what your thinking: Matty, this is Upstate New York. We are almost always in a snowy stretch of winter or have the potential for a big snowfall. This is very true. But according to the Weather Channel, when it comes to BIG storms, we are right in the middle of a winter stretch when they most frequently occur according to data over the last 60 years or so.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Clean Your Car! Herkimer Man Lucky to Be Alive After Ice Flies Into Windshield
This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens. Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28...
