CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 31, will be sunny with a high of 25 and windchill values between minus 10 and minus 20 degrees. Winds will be at 10–20 mph in the west with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 19 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 10–15 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO