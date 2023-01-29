Read full article on original website
Ruth Pettit
3d ago
I was on I 80 going toward Evanston the other day speed limit was 55 until the Kemmerer exit then was 45. one semi past me 3 times going down hill cars passing me. and nobody cares. there were several wrecks on 80 but still nobody cares
Reply(3)
5
Who Cares Now 1
4d ago
Stop turning them all loose at the same time, Wyoming. A jackrabbit start on I-80 is just asking for disasters.
Reply
6
stop the lies.
3d ago
Only fools blame government for how safely you choose to go when driving. How about some self responsibility when driving? Duh.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newslj.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
capcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Interstate 80 Closed Until Monday; Multi-Vehicle Accidents, Winter Storms To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie is a mess and it’s not opening up any time soon. In fact, nearly all of I-80 is closed and won’t be open until Monday evening at the earliest. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is estimating the earliest the Interstate could be opened is between 4:30pm and 6:30pm.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
UPDATE: Interstate 80 Closed Until Late Morning Monday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries were...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
capcity.news
Highway closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm. WYDOT reports that there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. With the continued heavy snowfall, drivers are encouraged...
Sheridan Media
The City of Sheridan has declared a Snow Alert
The City of Sheridan has declared a snow alert. According to Sheridan’s Director of Public Works, Hanns Mercer, crews will be removing snow from curb to curb on streets marked as an emergency snow route. This snow alert is in effect until 12 p.m. Jan. 31. The Sheridan Department...
capcity.news
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
capcity.news
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to warm up through remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 31, will be sunny with a high of 25 and windchill values between minus 10 and minus 20 degrees. Winds will be at 10–20 mph in the west with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 19 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Increasing temperatures expected in Cheyenne over the next few days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect increasing temperatures throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 1, will be sunny with a high of 36 and west winds at 25–30 mph set to decrease to 15–20 mph in the afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 19 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/31/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michelle Renae Deshazo, 31 –...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Packard; Notz
Wayne Allen Packard: July 7, 1956 – January 25, 2023. Wayne Allen Packard, 66, of Cheyenne passed away on January 25, 2023, in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne’s Central High School, attended Laramie County Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Laramie County School District#1Classes Canceled Due To Storm
Laramie County School District #1 has canceled classes on Monday, January 30 due to a winter storm which has rocked the area. The district issued the following statement on Sunday night:. In consideration of the safety of our students, parents and staff, due to hazardous weather conditions that include dangerous...
capcity.news
Windchill advisory in effect until Tuesday morning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A windchill advisory is in effect for Cheyenne and Laramie County residents, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this evening. The advisory will last until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Over the course of the advisory, windchills are expected to be between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees. The NWS in Cheyenne reminds people to limit time spent outdoors and cover all exposed skin as frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
Comments / 14