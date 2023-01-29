ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 14

Ruth Pettit
3d ago

I was on I 80 going toward Evanston the other day speed limit was 55 until the Kemmerer exit then was 45. one semi past me 3 times going down hill cars passing me. and nobody cares. there were several wrecks on 80 but still nobody cares

Reply(3)
5
Who Cares Now 1
4d ago

Stop turning them all loose at the same time, Wyoming. A jackrabbit start on I-80 is just asking for disasters.

Reply
6
stop the lies.
3d ago

Only fools blame government for how safely you choose to go when driving. How about some self responsibility when driving? Duh.

Reply
3
 

