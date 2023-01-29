Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Retired, off duty officer assaulted by juveniles outside Dickerson Pike Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A retired, off duty officer who was working security at a Walmart on Wednesday was assaulted by three juveniles who are now in custody, police report. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) report that the out of county officer was approached by three suspects who were...
fox17.com
MNPD:Two teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike
------------- Metro Nashville Police are searching for two teens they say escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike Tuesday night. Officers are searching for Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after his May 2022 arrest in South Nashville for carjacking. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, who has out of county charges, is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
fox17.com
Autopsy: Toddler who lived at Brookmeade Park had 37ml of fentanyl in her system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ariel Rose died of fentanyl toxicity late last year. She was just 23 months old. The case is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police. FOX 17 News has obtained the full autopsy report. Rose had been spotted at the Brookmeade Park...
fox17.com
Icy roads cause multi-vehicle pile up on I-40 in Humphreys County
Humphreys County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office says that a multi-vehicle pile up has closed a large portion of I-40 East in Humphreys County. HCSO says that the interstate is a "sheet of ice." The state is working to make the road passable but they caution that travel conditions Wednesday morning will be terrible.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
fox17.com
Officer involved shooting footage released, police questioned about mental health
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has released body camera footage from an officer involved shooting that took place Sunday night. Sunday night at 6:40 Metro Communications received a 911 call reporting a man was walking on Buchanan Street waving a gun and yelling. Officers were dispatched to the scene.
fox17.com
One suspect found guilty in Caitlyn Kaufman's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man has been convicted of murder in the case of a Nashville ICU nurse gunned down in a road rage shooting on I-440. After hours of deliberating, the jury returned a verdict Tuesday afternoon. Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman. The driver, James Cowan, was found not guilty.
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
fox17.com
Spring Hill police find missing man deceased from apparent suicide
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE 1/31--Per police, "It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him." ------- Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is asking for the public's help in finding...
fox17.com
Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
fox17.com
One dead, another critical in Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died and another is seriously hurt after a house fire in Brentwood late Tuesday night. It happened at a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Authorities believe...
fox17.com
Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
fox17.com
Green Hills woman says scream of 26-year-old shot three times 'still echoes'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. In operation crime and justice, disturbing video reveals the haunting moments two men shot a 26-year-old woman three times. The shooting happened in a Green Hills neighborhood. The woman who lives at a...
fox17.com
Closing arguments conclude in trial for Nashville nurse's alleged killers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Closing arguments concluded Monday in the trial for two men accused of gunning down Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440. The jury is now in deliberation. The evidence phase wrapped up Saturday after a jury heard the testimony of Devaunte Hill. Hill took responsibility, saying he fired...
fox17.com
Metro Council: New bill passed to cut group in half 'poses a threat' to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is trying to halt a bill by Tennessee lawmakers that would cut the council in half, with their director of law saying it undermines the stability of the city. Tennessee lawmakers are pushing to divide Metro Council in two. Their bill passed in...
fox17.com
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year
School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
fox17.com
'We do still have concerns' Business owners react to new Belle Meade Plaza
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Business owners at the Belle Meade Plaza are pushing back against a new development they say is bad for the neighborhood. Plans are currently in the works to transform the shopping center into a 10-acre area with residential, retail and hotel space. The plaza is...
fox17.com
More than 90% of poll responses say Mayor Cooper not seeking reelection good for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper made it clear: he has no interest in running for another term as Nashville mayor. “I have decided not to seek re-election as Nashville’s Mayor,” Cooper said in a press conference Tuesday morning. The news instantly made its...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
Comments / 1