Montgomery County, TN

MNPD:Two teens escape from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike

------------- Metro Nashville Police are searching for two teens they say escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike Tuesday night. Officers are searching for Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after his May 2022 arrest in South Nashville for carjacking. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, who has out of county charges, is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
Icy roads cause multi-vehicle pile up on I-40 in Humphreys County

Humphreys County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office says that a multi-vehicle pile up has closed a large portion of I-40 East in Humphreys County. HCSO says that the interstate is a "sheet of ice." The state is working to make the road passable but they caution that travel conditions Wednesday morning will be terrible.
One suspect found guilty in Caitlyn Kaufman's murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man has been convicted of murder in the case of a Nashville ICU nurse gunned down in a road rage shooting on I-440. After hours of deliberating, the jury returned a verdict Tuesday afternoon. Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman. The driver, James Cowan, was found not guilty.
NASHVILLE, TN
Spring Hill police find missing man deceased from apparent suicide

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE 1/31--Per police, "It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him." ------- Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is asking for the public's help in finding...
SPRING HILL, TN
Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
One dead, another critical in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died and another is seriously hurt after a house fire in Brentwood late Tuesday night. It happened at a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Authorities believe...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year

School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
NASHVILLE, TN

