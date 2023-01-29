------------- Metro Nashville Police are searching for two teens they say escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike Tuesday night. Officers are searching for Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14. Chavez-Perdomo is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after his May 2022 arrest in South Nashville for carjacking. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. Webb, who has out of county charges, is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO