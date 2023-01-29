Read full article on original website
Pitt Will Face Shorthanded North Carolina in Chapel Hill
The Tar Heels are dealing with injuries this week ahead of a date with the Pitt Panthers.
Pitt Earns Season-High in AP Poll Votes
The Pitt Panthers earned nine votes in the latest AP Poll.
Bracketology Watch: Pitt Still Floating Among Last Four In
The Pitt Panthers are still floating among Last Four In territory.
Syracuse, Pittsburgh to be Played at Yankee Stadium
Syracuse football's game against Pittsburgh in 2023 will be played at Yankee Stadium instead of the JMA Wireless Dome, per a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game will commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium. More from the ACC in ...
2023 Pitt Football Schedule Released
The Pitt Panthers' full schedule for next season has been revealed.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Make Wrong Pick in Latest Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers add the wrong player with their latest mock draft.
Yardbarker
Steelers hold AFC North's longest drought
The Steelers last won a postseason game in the 2016 divisional round of the playoffs where they defeated the Chiefs 18-16. Pittsburgh would go on to lose 36-17 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship. The Browns and Ravens each last won in the 2020 AFC wild-card round, and of...
