Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Referee explains the Chiefs’ third down do-over in AFC Championship Game
Ron Torbert's officiating crew realized a clock issue, and one of the officials ran on the field trying to stop a play before the ball was snapped -- but no one heard the whistle.
Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some words for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the mayor threw jabs at the Chiefs before Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Bengals.
WDTN
Sean Payton returns to coaching, agrees to deal with Denver Broncos: reports
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have reportedly reached a deal to hire Sean Payton as head coach and will send draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. Payton had stepped down as the Saints head coach last season and had been working in broadcasting this season. He remained under contract with New Orleans.
Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring. For good.’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he will be retiring from football "for good" on Wednesday.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
