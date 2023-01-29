Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO