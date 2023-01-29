Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
Vikings rumors: Slow defensive coordinator search has great reason behind it
There’s an interesting reason why the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search is taking such a long time. The Minnesota Vikings‘ season ended much earlier than they had anticipated. Despite finishing the season as NFC North champions and earning 13 wins, their defense was picked apart by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the Wild Card Round, and lost 31-24. Days after the loss, the Vikings opted to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, as the team struggled mightily on that side of the line of scrimmage.
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
How much will it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to attend Super Bowl LVII?
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. This year’s game will be in warm and sunny Glendale, Arizona presenting Eagles fans an opportunity to escape the cold and hopefully see their favorite team win it all. With the popularity of...
