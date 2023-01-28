ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to a report of a crash on Boron Drive in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4300 block of Boron Drive in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester.
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on West 4th Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

