Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Disses 49ers Fans With 'Hit 'Em Up' Freestyle After Eagles Win

Meek Mill celebrated the Eagles' big win with a freestyle rap on Sunday ... taking shots at 49ers fans by dropping bars on one of the most iconic diss tracks of all time. The Philly rapper posted his video to Instagram right after Philly whooped San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship game ... punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Arena Football League Coming Back In 2024, Makes History w/ First Black Commish

The Arena Football League has a message -- "we are back!" -- the league that went dormant years ago is returning, and they're making some history in the process, becoming the first American sports league with a Black commissioner at the helm!. TMZ Sports has learned Lee A. Hutton III...
TMZ.com

Patriots OT Trent Brown Defends Mac Jones, 'I Love Him'

New England Patriots star, Trent Brown is going from protecting Mac Jones on the field, to doing the same off of it -- telling TMZ Sports the quarterback's haters need to go kick rocks. The Pats' left tackle didn't mince words while out at LAX on Monday -- saying he's...
TMZ.com

Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Derek Jeter Praise Tom Brady After Retirement

Tom Brady's retirement announcement has resulted in a ton of tributes on social media ... with the 7-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback getting showered with praise from some of the greatest athletes in sports. Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, and Derek Jeter took time to congratulate Brady on his storied career --...

