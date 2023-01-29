Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Stunned By Monday's Brock Purdy Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers' magical postseason run came to an abrupt and unfortunate end Sunday night. In addition to falling 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, the 49ers lost their only two active quarterbacks, as well. Brock Purdy, who entered the contest undefeated ...
Essence
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
TMZ.com
Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'
Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson have zero beef with each other despite the NFL legend's comments about the Ravens QB's injury ... with Vick telling TMZ Sports the two are still tight. Vick initially raised eyebrows during "Fox NFL Kickoff" on Jan. 13 ... after he said Jackson should've fought...
Alabama offers the younger brother of former Heisman winner Jameis Winston
Alabama almost landed a commitment from former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, but the product of Hueytown High School found it in his best interest to play for Florida State. The Tide extended an early offer to Jonah Winston. He is the younger brother of Jameis and is a 2026...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis
On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl
Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'For Good,' Gisele Bündchen Sends Best Wishes
8:39 AM PT -- Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, reacted to the quarterback's announcement ... saying, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." Tom Brady's run in the NFL has officially come to an end ... the quarterback revealed Wednesday morning he's retiring --...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Disses 49ers Fans With 'Hit 'Em Up' Freestyle After Eagles Win
Meek Mill celebrated the Eagles' big win with a freestyle rap on Sunday ... taking shots at 49ers fans by dropping bars on one of the most iconic diss tracks of all time. The Philly rapper posted his video to Instagram right after Philly whooped San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship game ... punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
TMZ.com
Arena Football League Coming Back In 2024, Makes History w/ First Black Commish
The Arena Football League has a message -- "we are back!" -- the league that went dormant years ago is returning, and they're making some history in the process, becoming the first American sports league with a Black commissioner at the helm!. TMZ Sports has learned Lee A. Hutton III...
TMZ.com
Eagles' Josh Sills Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges Days Before Super Bowl
10:28 AM PT -- The Eagles just released a statement on the charges ... saying, "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."
TMZ.com
Odell Beckham Shows Off Insane Speed In Workout Sesh, 'I Swear I'm Loadin''
Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't look like he's lost a single step after 2 ACL tears ... the star NFL free agent released a new workout video on Monday, and it makes you think -- OBJ won't be team-less for long!. The 30-year-old 3x Pro Bowler shared the workout sesh on...
TMZ.com
Patriots OT Trent Brown Defends Mac Jones, 'I Love Him'
New England Patriots star, Trent Brown is going from protecting Mac Jones on the field, to doing the same off of it -- telling TMZ Sports the quarterback's haters need to go kick rocks. The Pats' left tackle didn't mince words while out at LAX on Monday -- saying he's...
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
TMZ.com
Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Derek Jeter Praise Tom Brady After Retirement
Tom Brady's retirement announcement has resulted in a ton of tributes on social media ... with the 7-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback getting showered with praise from some of the greatest athletes in sports. Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, and Derek Jeter took time to congratulate Brady on his storied career --...
