Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Hayfork residents ordered to lock doors while deputies search for suspect
HAYFORK, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 1, 6:50 PM:. Residents in the Hayfork area are being ordered to lock their doors and not let anyone inside their homes while deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) search for a suspect in the area. According to CodeRED, the TCSO is...
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force
Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey. Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force. Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey.
actionnewsnow.com
Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested
CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
krcrtv.com
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
KCRA.com
Redding police chief investigates after video shows ‘disturbing use of force’ during arrest
REDDING, Calif. — The police chief in Redding has called for an investigation into a possible case of excessive force after a video shared on social media showed a Redding police officer “forcefully stepping on the head of a suspect,” he said. “Some of the force used...
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department rolls out their first body cameras
REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.
krcrtv.com
Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Chief addresses bodycameras following intense arrest
REDDING. Calif. — After footage circulated on social media from a bystander at an arrest, the Redding Police Department chief stated an officer was seen 'forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect.' The video has caused some Redding locals to ask the question, where are the body cameras?
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
RPD Issues Statement About Viral Video of Arrest Gone Wrong; Suspect Struggles with Cops, K-9 Unit
Multiple videos have gone viral of a Jan. 23 incident on Willis Street in Redding that show a lengthy struggle between 39-year-old Kevin Hursey and several Redding Police Department officers, including a K-9 unit. Today Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement in response to the incident, and in...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
krcrtv.com
PG&E headed to trial for manslaughter charges in connection with Zogg Fire
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County Judge has found probable cause for PG&E to face a trial for charges related to the Zogg Fire. ABC10 was the first to report the development. PG&E faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter among the 31 total criminal counts filed. Four people were...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
Comments / 0