REDDING, Calif. — After years of discussing the possibility of body cameras, the Redding Police Department (RPD) rolled out their first ever body cameras. Last year, the Redding City Council approved the use of the cameras and would provide $750,000, per year, to fund the program. Now, the RPD has eight officers wearing the cameras as a part of a 90-day trial period with Axon. And then, they will do a 45-day trial period with Lense Lock.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO