Winfield, PA

Man allegedly gets minor drunk, touches her inappropriately

By Melissa Farenish
 4 days ago

Winfield, Pa. — A Snyder County man groped a young girl after forcing her to drink alcohol, police say.

It was one of several incidents in which Albert Patrichious Carroll III, 33, of Winfield, is accused of inappropriately touching the preteen girl. Now he's facing three felony counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and misdemeanors of furnishing alcohol to minors.

The alleged incidents occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11 at a home in Jackson Township.

State police at Selinsgrove were notified after several ChildLine reports were made in December. One report stated Carroll made the minor drink alcohol and then touched her breasts.

Another report claimed that Carroll came into the bathroom while the girl was bathing and touched her in her private area, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Tyler Diggan.

The girl was interviewed on Dec. 21 by Sherry Moroz at the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury. The girl told Moroz that she and another young child were with Carroll in late November when he forced them to drink alcoholic beverages including vodka shots, wine coolers, and wine. A short time later, the girl was sitting on her bed when Carroll came in and began rubbing her leg before putting his hand under her sports bra and groping her chest, Diggan wrote.

The girl reportedly contacted her mother, who was at work, after Carroll left the room.

Police extracted cell phone data from a person identified only as "A.L. Carroll," which outlined a text conversation on Nov. 26 during the time of the alleged incident:

"Well act like ur sleeping and don't respond," one text message reads.

A.L. Carroll tells the other person, "He f***ing acts like that when he drinks" before saying, "I'm aware this was too f***ing far."

A.L. Carroll ends the conversation, saying, "N talk to me in person do not text."

In the interview, the girl recounted another instance from November in which Carroll purchased alcohol and forced her to drink it.

The minor also told Moroz that one year prior, Carroll walked into the bathroom where she was shaving and touched her in her private area. The girl had been afraid to tell anyone about the alleged incidents with Carroll, Diggan wrote.

Diggan noted that there was a previous similar report made against Carroll regarding him allegedly touching the girl's breasts. The report was ultimately closed due to the girl recanting her story during her interview with the Child Advocacy Center. The girl later disclosed that Carroll did touch her, but she was afraid to tell the truth during the interview because she did not want her family to be upset with her, Diggan said.

Carroll was arraigned by District Judge Bo Trawitz and committed to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

