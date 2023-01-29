ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray has 18, Saint Peter's downs Mount St. Mary's 73-62

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Murray’s 18 points off the bench helped Saint Peter’s defeat Mount St. Mary’s 73-62 on Saturday night.

Murray shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (9-12, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isiah Dasher scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Latrell Reid finished with 11 points.

The Mountaineers (7-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Benjamin, who finished with 21 points and seven assists. Dakota Leffew added 17 points and two blocks and Jedy Cordilia had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Blunt's 13 help UMass-Lowell take down Albany 66-50

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Allin Blunt scored 13 points to help UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 66-50 on Wednesday night. Blunt finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the River Hawks (18-6, 6-4 America East Conference). Cam Morris III shot 6 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Yuri Covington was 3 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the way for the Great Danes (6-18, 1-8) with 18 points. Albany also got 12 points from Sarju Patel. Da’Kquan Davis also had nine points. The Great Danes prolonged their losing streak to six in a row. ___
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

Kalkbrenner scores 16, Creighton knocks off Georgetown 63-53

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 63-53 on Wednesday night. Kalkbrenner added eight rebounds for the Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Nembhard added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Arthur Kaluma shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. Qudus Wahab led the way for the Hoyas (6-17, 1-11) with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Brandon Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds for Georgetown. Primo Spears also had 10 points and four assists. ___
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Gillis scores 29, No. 1 Purdue rolls past Penn St. 80-60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Mason Gillis routinely demonstrates his shooting prowess at Purdue’s practices. On Wednesday night, the roaring, sellout crowd at Mackey Arena finally got a glimpse, too. The third year forward made an arena record nine 3-pointers and finished with a career high 29 points to lead the top-ranked Boilermakers to an 80-60 rout over Penn State. “Honestly to me, it doesn’t feel like I did anything different. I just hit a couple shots and they kept falling,” Gillis said. “I kind of hesitate sometimes in games, but the first couple ones went in and I said, ‘I’m just going to keep taking them.’”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Davenport scores 20 as Cincinnati takes down Tulsa 81-55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night. Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists. The Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9) were led in scoring by Sam Griffin, who finished with 15 points. Tulsa also got 12 points from Anthony Pritchard. In addition, Bryant Selebangue finished with eight points and 15 rebounds. ___
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Fernandez's 18 lead George Mason over UMass 70-59

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez had 18 points and George Mason beat UMass 70-59 on Wednesday night. Fernandez added five rebounds for the Patriots (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points. T.J. Weeks led the Minutemen (13-9, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Wildens Leveque added 12 points and three steals for UMass. In addition, Keon Thompson had 10 points. ___
FAIRFAX, VA
The Associated Press

Octave scores 27, Holy Cross beats Boston University 82-70

BOSTON (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 27 points as Holy Cross beat Boston University 82-70 on Wednesday night. Octave had five rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League). Will Batchelder scored 21 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 5 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Gerrale Gates recorded 17 points and was 6-of-13 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line. The Terriers (10-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Nevin Zink, who finished with 25 points. Jonas Harper added 14 points and five steals for Boston University. Walter Whyte also had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Both teams next play Saturday. Holy Cross hosts Navy while Boston University visits Loyola (MD).
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

East Tennessee State beats Wofford 77-52

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Haynes and Jordan King scored 22 points apiece in East Tennessee State’s 77-52 win over Wofford on Wednesday night. Haynes was 10-of-11 shooting while King was 8 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 11 from distance and added six assists. Jamarius Hairston added 12 points for the Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6 Southern Conference). The Terriers (13-11, 5-6) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke and Messiah Jones with 10 points each. Corey Tripp had nine points. These two teams both play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits Samford while Wofford visits Furman.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Associated Press

No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence (17-6, 9-3), which had beaten Xavier three straight times. A layup by Boum put the Musketeers (18-5, 10-2) ahead 82-79 with 51 seconds remaining in overtime. A turnover by the Musketeers led to a layup by Devin Carter that cut Xavier’s lead to one with 24 seconds left.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Bucknell earns 78-71 victory over American

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xander Rice’s 23 points helped Bucknell defeat American 78-71 on Wednesday night. Rice shot 8 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bison (9-15, 2-9 Patriot League). Ian Motta scored 16 points and added three steals. Jack Forrest went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points. Geoff Sprouse finished with 16 points and two steals for the Eagles (14-8, 6-5). American also got 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Matt Rogers. Johnny O’Neil also recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. ___
LEWISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s National Championship as UConn squares off against top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday. The Huskies (21-2, 13-0 Big East) shot 51% and held the Friars to 36%. UConn committed 20 turnovers, many of which helped Providence (13-11, 4-9) stay in the picture. Olivia Olsen led Providence with 13 points while Janai Crooms and Nariah Scott each had 11 points. The Huskies shot 69 percent in the first quarter in building a 20-14 lead that likely would have been greater had UConn not turned the ball over six times. There were more turnover issues in the second quarter, yet UConn carried a 37-26 lead into halftime with Juhasz and Muhl each netting 11 points.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Farell scores 18, St. Bonaventure beats Richmond 66-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Yann Farell had 18 points and St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 66-62 on Wednesday night. Farell was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tyler Burton led the Spiders (11-12, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 10 points from Neal Quinn. Isaiah Bigelow also had seven points and six rebounds. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn holds off Providence 64-54

Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s National Championship as UConn squares off against top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 78-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 17 points in Campbell’s 78-66 win against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night. Clemons also contributed five assists for the Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. The Spartans (9-13, 4-7) were led in scoring by Trae Broadnax, who finished with 20 points. Jordan Gainey added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Justin Bailey also had 13 points and three steals. Both teams play again on Saturday. Campbell visits Longwood and South Carolina Upstate hosts UNC Asheville.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

