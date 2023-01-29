Penguins' Sidney Crosby Passes Stan Mikita on All-Time Points List

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain continues to build on his legacy.

PITTSBURGH - Sidney Crosby picked up a secondary assist on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first goal against the San Jose Sharks and that continued to propel him in the history books.

The assist on the Penguins power play goal marked Crosby’s 1,468 point, passing Stan Mikita for sole possession of 15 th all-time in NHL points.

With 59 points so far this year, Crosby has been passing legends all season with his production.

Through 1,157 career games played, Crosby has scored 540 goals and 928 assists to reach the 1,467 mark.

With plenty of career ahead of him, there is no doubt Crosby will one day surpass the 1,500-point mark as well as the 1,000 assist milestone.

Mikita is known was one of the greatest players to ever lace up skates with the Chicago Blackhawks.

His 1,396 games played and 1,467 points both stand as the most in Blackhawks history.

This is likely the last name Crosby will pass on the scoring list this season as the next player is Pau Coffey at 1,531.

Crosby is already on his way, however, as he followed up his assist with a power play goal of his own for his 60 th point of the season.

This is the 15 th time in Crosby’s career he has reached the 60-point mark.

