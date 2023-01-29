Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Collider
‘Freeridge’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the 'On My Block' Spin-Off
All hell breaks loose in the teen comedy mystery Freeridge, the new spinoff to Netflix’s On My Block. Featuring an all-new crew of four high school friends, sisters Gloria and Ines and close besties Cam and Demi, everything’s all swell in the neighborhood of Freeridge… That is until the group buy a haunted box and accidentally unleash a curse. Just like its predecessor, Freeridge is full of mysteries but instead of the “hidden RollerWorld money” conundrum you might have witnessed in On My Block, the spinoff takes on a more mystical path, waking up to creepy messages on a window in the middle of a storm, the ever-looming dark energy surrounding the crew, and lots (and lots) of sheer panic.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Collider
‘Cobra Kai’ Is the Best Show Where Nothing Happens
Karate enthusiasts all over the world had to use their wax-on-wax-off abilities this year to wipe away their tears. The news that the upcoming sixth season of Cobra Kai will be the show’s last hit fans like a crane kick to the nose. After all, Cobra Kai is by far one of the best action series currently on air, and there has certainly been a lot of teasing about future seasons and new expansions to the so-called Miyagiverse. The story of the rivalry-turned-contentious-friendship between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their pupils seems full of endless possibilities. A lot has happened so far in the fight between the Miyagi-Do and the Cobra Kai dojos, and a lot could still happen if the show was renewed for just a few more seasons. Or, well, maybe not.
Collider
'9-1-1: Lone Star': That Carlos and Iris Twist Rewrites History in the Best Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1, follows Owen (Rob Lowe) and TK Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) as they pack up their lives in New York City to make a new start in Austin, Texas. Following a call that leaves nearly all of the 126 firefighters dead — aside from Judd (Jim Parrack), who is haunted by his lone survival when the series begins — Owen is called in to use his vast experience to put together a new, fantastic team, which he is eager to do after TK relapses and nearly kills himself in an overdose. In the episodes to follow, the Strands have created a family at the 126 with Judd and his wife/dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), Mateo (Julian Works), and TK’s boyfriend and resident police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva).
Collider
'The Snow Girl' Ending Explained: The Truth Is Uncovered
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Snow Girl.There’s another exciting addition to Netflix’s collection of thrillers with the release of The Snow Girl. The Spanish mystery show, which was written by Jesus Mesas and adapted from the novel by Javier Castillo, has everything needed for a binge-worthy watch across its six episodes. The story follows Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) and her sudden interest in a case surrounding a child abduction that saw Amaya Martín disappear under the watch of her father with her mother in the distance. Miren, who is a journalist intern, has a storyline that unfolds in the form of flashbacks, showing glimpses of her being raped, and how the trauma from that experience is influencing her efforts with each twist and turn of the missing child as the two cases start to intertwine.
Collider
What Does 'Yellowstone's Popularity Say About America?
Since the Taylor Sheridan-helmed Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in the summer of 2018, the series rose to prominence relatively quickly. Ignoring the initial wave of mixed-to-negative reviews upon release, the series, which boasts Kevin Costner as its lead star, was a hit with audiences and by its third season was one of the most-watched shows in America. Everyone who's heard of Yellowstone has their own opinions on the show, but love it or hate it, there's no denying that Sheridan's overnight takeover as one of the most sought-after creators in Hollywood has largely been met with a desire for more.
Collider
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
Collider
'Fast X': Vin Diesel Shares First Look Image of Michelle Rodriguez on Set
After more than 20 years since the first installment, Fast & Furious has come a long way from its street racing roots, delving into different themes, including "family," which has been hugely associated with Vin Diesel over the years. While the franchise has continued to deliver an emotional and delightful joyride over the past nine films, every race has to cross the finish line. With Fast X serving as the last chapter in the series, Diesel has teased a first look at Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Showcases the Film's Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to impress audiences worldwide. James Cameron's adventure surrounding the Sully family goes back to the world of Pandora, home of the Na'vi. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette released through The Wrap, the team behind The Way of Water's production design talks about the process of bringing Pandora to life, whether in a computer-generated environment or a physical set built for the production of the film. Added to supervising the locations in which the story takes place, the team was also in charge of designing the creatures found in Pandora's jungles and oceans, including the friendly tulkuns.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Needs to Get a New Goal, Fast
The Bad Batch follows interesting characters during one of the most intriguing, tense periods in the history of the Star Wars galaxy, but the series is growing increasingly stale in its second season. The two most recent episodes, arguably the most tedious ones yet, make it clear why this is. As it stands right now, the titular team isn’t actually seeking or trying to accomplish anything in particular, and it makes the stories of individual episodes come across as isolated and pointless. In short, the Bad Batch needs a new goal to pursue, and the series needs to give it to them, fast.
Collider
'Fast and the Furious' Legacy Trailer Reminds Us Where It All Began
In just nine days “the end of the road begins” as the first trailer for Fast X is set to drop. In anticipation of the trailer, this week has already seen the release of first-look images and a teaser poster for the upcoming movie. Now, to tease the upcoming trailer, a “legacy” trailer has been released to remind fans where this high-octane franchise began.
Collider
Michael Keaton's 'Batman' Gets Premium Statues From Prime 1 Studio
Given the modern comic book film renaissance we all live in, it's hard to remember a time when the super powered genre didn’t dominate the box office. The 80s and 90s were full of failed comic book experiments, but one of the most beloved films from that era was Tim Burton’s Batman. The Michael Keaton starring film was one of the first of its kind to take its source material seriously. Over 30 years later, Batman’s still considered one of the best superhero movies ever made and, thanks to the talented folks at Prime 1 Studios, Keaton’s Dark Knight is getting the premium statue treatment he deserves.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Troy Baker on the Show Changing the Game’s Narrative
The Last of Us is garnering praise from all directions from fans and critics alike and was renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release. The series has broken the supposed video game adaptation curse by substituting high-octane action sequences that engage a player in the game but do little for a series, with great character studies. With every episode, we get a deeper sense of how is it to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In a new clip, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in the original games and is currently hosting The Last of Us podcast, talks about how some new aspects of the show are enriching the IP.
Collider
'The Starling Girl' Cast and Director Discuss the Morally Complex Script | Sundance 2023
For Laurel Parmet’s first feature film, The Starling Girl, the writer and director told a story that was “emotional and cathartic,” and one that was a decade in the making. It is centered around Jem Starling, played by Eliza Scanlen, a teenager growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community in small-town Kentucky.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 4 Recap: Mourning Two Mothers
Last week’s episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches brought Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Lasher (Jack Huston) close together at a New Orleans celebration, and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) saw the memories of the recently-deceased Deirdre (Annabeth Gish). Carlotta (Beth Grant) attempted to get rid of Lasher by bonding him to Delphine (Deneen Tyler) via the necklace, leaving poor Delphine to repeatedly bash her head against the cellar wall. The episode ends with Rowan seeking refuge at Ciprien’s apartment, and the two share an intense moment of connection. What did they see? It’s time to unpack Episode 4, “Curiouser and Curiouser.”
Collider
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Synopsis Teases Penelope's Search For a Husband
Dearest, gentle #Polin fans, your season draws ever closer. While it was announced all the way back in May 2022 that Season 3 of the wildly popular Regency-era romance series Bridgerton would follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), we now have a better idea what to expect!
Collider
'Superman: Legacy' Is The Title Of the Next Superman Movie
During a press conference, which Collider attended, to discuss their plan for the DC Extended Universe, new co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that the next Man of Steel movie is called Superman Legacy. As promised by Gunn last month, the upcoming film will not be another origin story, even if it focuses on the Son of Krypton/’s legacy and identity.
Collider
'Bottoms,' 'Tetris,' & More Announced for SXSW 2023's Second Wave of Programming
The 2023 SXSW Festival has revealed its second wave of programming that will be part of its lineup during the more than week-long event taking place from March 10-19, 2023. Some of the highlights of this new wave of content include Tetris, the upcoming film from director Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink that tells the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of Tetris in 1988, and Emma Seligman's Bottoms, the story of two unpopular girls in their senior year (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) that, in a bid to hook up with cheerleaders, decide to start a fight club.
Comments / 0