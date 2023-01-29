Read full article on original website
Iconic Poughkeepsie Deli Showcases on Yelp’s 2023 Top 100 List
When it comes to food options in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of choices for whatever it is you happen to be craving at the time. When it comes to sandwiches though, there's one particular spot in the area that is typically at the top of everyone's list pretty consistently.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Shop, Apartment Destroyed By 3-Alarm Fire
A three-alarm fire destroyed a popular Hudson Valley pizza restaurant and heavily damaged an apartment building. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the Town of Poughkeepsie in the Arlington Business District around 2 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. when a resident...
Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner
Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
Finally! When the New York Ice Castles Will Open this Year
If you've been feeling like this year's New York winter feels a little different, you're not wrong. It's been a record year for all the wrong reasons, and it's been affecting some of our favorite cold weather activities. It's hard to get in the skiing, sledding, or even snowman-making spirit...
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Ready for Huge Announcement Tomorrow
Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!. Tomorrow morning, all eyes will be on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!. Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, is inviting New Yorkers and people everywhere to tune in for Henrietta's big weather prediction tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. Will it be an early spring, or six more weeks of winter? If Henrietta lays an egg, New Yorkers will indeed be treated to an early spring.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet
A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was sentenced. In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate. Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate. Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan....
‘Not Just Books’, Dutchess County Library’s Set To Offer Backpacks
The new "Nature Explorer" backpacks are being made available to encourage people to get outside and explore Dutchess County. At one time or another, most of us have gone to our local library to take out a book. The library system most libraries use is an easy one, you go in, look up the book you'd like to take out, sign it out, and off you go. Most libraries will give you a certain amount of time to read the book and will issue you a return date. Make sure you remember to return it by its due date or you could be on the hook for a late fee.
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
