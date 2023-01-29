Read full article on original website
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1. Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)24-1801. 2. Petersburg PORTA24-0712.
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
No. 19 Villanova 73, Marquette 54
VILLANOVA (19-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.623, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Siegrist 2-3, Burke 2-5, Olsen 2-5, Olbrys 1-2, Mullin 0-1, Jones 0-1, Orihel 0-1, Runyan 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Siegrist 3, Dalce 2, Burke 1, Mullin 1) Turnovers: 8 (Siegrist 2, Olsen 2, Dalce 1, Orihel 1, Runyan 1,...
