ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Various News: Cody Rhodes Officially Cleared To Wrestle Regularly, Dexter Lumis Is In San Antonio, William Regal Backstage

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com

Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline

The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
ringsidenews.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons

Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestletalk.com

Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?

Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ClutchPoints

Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin

Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement

It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery.  Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane.  "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
CULVER CITY, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
411mania.com

Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'

Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
wrestlinginc.com

Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'

It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble

A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy