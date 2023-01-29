ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Porterville Recorder

Sheppard and Belmont host Murray State

Belmont Bruins (16-7, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-10, 7-5 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -1; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Murray State Racers after Ben Sheppard scored 21 points in Belmont's 79-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs. The Racers are 8-1 on their home...
MURRAY, KY
Porterville Recorder

Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Queens

Queens Royals (15-8, 5-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 5-5 ASUN) BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Queens Royals after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb's 85-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls. The Bisons are 10-1 in home games. Lipscomb has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

