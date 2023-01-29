NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the premier voices when it comes to NFL Draft evaluations and on Tuesday he revealed his initial list of the top 50 prospects for the 2023 draft. Five Georgia players are included in that top 50, with six making his initial list a year ago. Four of them make the top 32, indicating they are seen as first-round prospects at this time.

ATHENS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO