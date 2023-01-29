ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU Basketball blown out by NC State

Florida State was blown out by NC State, 94-66, on Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. FSU trailed 49-27 at the half. The Seminoles found themselves down by as many as 30 points in the opening 20 minutes. The largest deficit on the evening was 33 points, late in the second half.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 in-state athlete Jameer Grimsley

Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic junior athlete Jameer Grimsley on Wednesday evening. Grimsley, who is listed by 247Sports.com as a wide receiver, mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when he shared news of the offer from the Seminoles. Grimsley plays both ways for Tampa Catholic, working at wide receiver on offense and multiple spots in the secondary on defense.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Alabama DL Landen Marshall adds an offer from the Seminoles

Florida State offered Andalusia (Ala.) three-star junior defensive lineman Landen Marshall on Wednesday. FSU head coach Mike Norvell checked in on Andalusia on Friday of last week. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Miami, and more. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Final: Florida 67 Tennessee 54

– Gators beat the full-court press as Richard finishes at the rim. Florida's up by nine with just over a minute to play. – Lofton splits the free throws to give the Gators a 10-point lead. – Another three-point play by Castleton puts Florida back up by nine, and a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Steve Says: Lack of transparency on targeting call brings credibility of national title into question

It’s been about a month since Ohio State suffered a painful loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game down in Atlanta. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes held a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the top-seeded Bulldogs battled back and pulled out a 42-41 win to move on to the College Football Playoff national championship game. At that game, Georgia obliterated TCU 65-7 to win the national championship for the second consecutive year.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospects for 2023 NFL Draft includes five from Georgia football

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the premier voices when it comes to NFL Draft evaluations and on Tuesday he revealed his initial list of the top 50 prospects for the 2023 draft. Five Georgia players are included in that top 50, with six making his initial list a year ago. Four of them make the top 32, indicating they are seen as first-round prospects at this time.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy