Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
FSU Basketball blown out by NC State
Florida State was blown out by NC State, 94-66, on Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. FSU trailed 49-27 at the half. The Seminoles found themselves down by as many as 30 points in the opening 20 minutes. The largest deficit on the evening was 33 points, late in the second half.
FSU offers 2024 in-state athlete Jameer Grimsley
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic junior athlete Jameer Grimsley on Wednesday evening. Grimsley, who is listed by 247Sports.com as a wide receiver, mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when he shared news of the offer from the Seminoles. Grimsley plays both ways for Tampa Catholic, working at wide receiver on offense and multiple spots in the secondary on defense.
Alabama DL Landen Marshall adds an offer from the Seminoles
Florida State offered Andalusia (Ala.) three-star junior defensive lineman Landen Marshall on Wednesday. FSU head coach Mike Norvell checked in on Andalusia on Friday of last week. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman also has offers from Auburn, Florida, Miami, and more. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball.
Final: Florida 67 Tennessee 54
– Gators beat the full-court press as Richard finishes at the rim. Florida's up by nine with just over a minute to play. – Lofton splits the free throws to give the Gators a 10-point lead. – Another three-point play by Castleton puts Florida back up by nine, and a...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Dabo Swinney & Clemson are back on track with 2023 class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss Dabo Swinney adjusting to the world of the transfer portal and rejuvenating the Clemson program.
Steve Says: Lack of transparency on targeting call brings credibility of national title into question
It’s been about a month since Ohio State suffered a painful loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game down in Atlanta. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes held a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the top-seeded Bulldogs battled back and pulled out a 42-41 win to move on to the College Football Playoff national championship game. At that game, Georgia obliterated TCU 65-7 to win the national championship for the second consecutive year.
Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospects for 2023 NFL Draft includes five from Georgia football
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the premier voices when it comes to NFL Draft evaluations and on Tuesday he revealed his initial list of the top 50 prospects for the 2023 draft. Five Georgia players are included in that top 50, with six making his initial list a year ago. Four of them make the top 32, indicating they are seen as first-round prospects at this time.
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0