JEFFERSON, Wis. -- This weekend's warmup doesn't bode well for those hoping to hit the snowmobile trails in southern Wisconsin. With warmer weather on the way, trails in Jefferson County will close at 6 a.m. Saturday until conditions allow them to reopen, the county's parks department said.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility […]
WDBJ7.com
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday
Few stray showers along VA/NC border Thursday morning. The final wave of precipitation arrives early Thursday morning, riding along a stationary front. Most of the steadier precipitation should stay south of the viewing area. However, a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain is possible along Interstate 77 corridor and areas along the Virginia and North Carolina border. Should the front shift north, we could see precipitation make it to the Route 460 corridor.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
wmar2news
More winter weather on the way
MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans
The South is facing the risk of a significant ice storm as a powerful arctic cold front is bringing freezing wind chills to most of the U.S.
KRQE News 13
Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico
This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
Kait 8
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Meanwhile, “galloping” powerlines threatened to knock out power to even more people. Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31....
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
