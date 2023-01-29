Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT
The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
fox7austin.com
Two injured in house fire in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hospitalized after a fire in Northwest Austin overnight. The fire was through the roof when firefighters arrived at the home in the 3900 block of Hawkshead Drive around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters put out the fire, they found a dog that was deceased. Firefighters...
fox7austin.com
San Marcos neighbors fed up with nearby property being used as dump site
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s a dream home - built by her father - on the San Marcos property Krista Pepau grew up on. As a child, she would run the property line to go up and play with the neighbor kids that lived there at the time. Now,...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
Pleasanton Express
Suspect found in manhunt after double homicide
A 28-year old man identified as Derrick Sherwood has been charged with murder after a manhunt that led to his arrest in Live Oak County for the double homicide of his parents in Leming. Bond on the Capital Murder charge was set at $1,000,000 Monday afternoon by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Felix Herrera, III.
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
Road closures across Texas could last 48 hours, Gov. Abbott says
Two officers in Texas were injured in crashes due to weather.
fox7austin.com
No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
A Texas man was arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
