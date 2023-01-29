ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCHING FOR MISSING CONVICT

The La Grange Police Department and Fayette County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating an Austin man that walked out of his trial and never returned. 41-year-old Darren Houston was on trial for Assault Family Violence after being accused of abusing his wife. According to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Two injured in house fire in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hospitalized after a fire in Northwest Austin overnight. The fire was through the roof when firefighters arrived at the home in the 3900 block of Hawkshead Drive around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters put out the fire, they found a dog that was deceased. Firefighters...
AUSTIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Suspect found in manhunt after double homicide

A 28-year old man identified as Derrick Sherwood has been charged with murder after a manhunt that led to his arrest in Live Oak County for the double homicide of his parents in Leming. Bond on the Capital Murder charge was set at $1,000,000 Monday afternoon by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Felix Herrera, III.
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
LEANDER, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX

