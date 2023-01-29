Read full article on original website
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Easton location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of their nationwide restructuring, Bed Bath & Beyond's location at Easton will close in the coming months, the company confirmed. In a statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the decision was made to help manage their business as efficiently as possible and that they had previously shared this information with their employees.
Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Municipal judge has ordered a Columbus landlord to serve time in jail and for three of his properties to be boarded up due to criminal activity and code violations. Judge Stephanie Mingo found Jose Villavicencio in contempt of court and sentenced him to 90 days in jail for […]
Man shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting happened along Arborwood Court just after 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No information...
Columbus State working to help with Central Ohio's critical child care shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Childhood League Center on Cleveland Avenue was a busy place Wednesday, with young minds growing and soaking in all they can. But this place is the exception. "There’s not enough child care, specifically quality childcare in Central Ohio," Stacey Raymond, who oversees the early...
Columbus Metro Library highlights events and programs throughout Black History Month
Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating Black History Month with virtual and in-person programs for the entire month of February. There are 23 locations around central Ohio that you can visit. Dorcas Taylor Jones joins Good Day Columbus to explain how customers of all ages can attend concerts and author talks and participate in activities, dancing and more!
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium warm our hearts every day but today is extra special!. It's Wild Wednesday and Shawn Brehob from the zoo joined Good Day Columbus with some penguins.
Embracing the culture as Experience Columbus marks anniversary of CBUS Soul
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Since its designation in 1976, the United States has annually celebrated Black History Month in February. From Black history tours to a celebration of beloved Columbus artist Aminah Robinson to special performances, there are so many ways to celebrate Black History Month in Columbus this year. Shannon Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to highlight some of the events and activities you can find.
The benefits to permanent make-up and how to decide before you go
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Trying to save you time when getting ready for the day! Jaclyn Peresetsky owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the benefits of permanent make up options for International Face and Body Art Day!. For 1st week of February, Skin...
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
Columbus Weather: Another below-freezing day, sunshine on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another below-freezing day in Central Ohio, but more sunshine is on the way!. We will see sunshine today with some passing high thin clouds. The morning temps are in the teens with frost and then it will warm up to a high around 30. A few passing clouds are expected tonight with a low of 21.
Westland Mall is 1 of 5 Franklin County structures to be demolished
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Westland Mall will be among thousands of sites that will be demolished as part of a statewide project to make room for new economic development. A release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
