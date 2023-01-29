ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school Wednesday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings and delays for East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Jump To:. 123 A B C D...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Keep the umbrella handy this week

It will remain cloudy with scattered rain showers overnight along with some patchy fog/drizzle as well. Rain chances look lower Monday, but it will remain rather cloudy with a damp feel. Keep the umbrella handy this week. It will remain cloudy with scattered rain showers overnight along with some patchy...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Indiana fugitive arrested in Maryville

An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County. An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend

A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News. A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News.
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties in Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. It will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday. WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations ranging from 0.01-0.15 inch,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTKR

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more small round of wintry weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us won’t have to deal with this next round of wintry precipitation. Another quick round of wintry weather will move through the region early on Thursday morning. Only a few counties will end up seeing some precipitation with this round. It looks like it aligns along the Hal Rogers Parkway and points to the south. This might spill over a little more to the north but the best chance is closer to the Tennessee border.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...

FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy