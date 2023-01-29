LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us won’t have to deal with this next round of wintry precipitation. Another quick round of wintry weather will move through the region early on Thursday morning. Only a few counties will end up seeing some precipitation with this round. It looks like it aligns along the Hal Rogers Parkway and points to the south. This might spill over a little more to the north but the best chance is closer to the Tennessee border.

