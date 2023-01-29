ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

KSAT 12

Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony

SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cpsenergy.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates

SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

