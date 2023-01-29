Read full article on original website
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
KSAT 12
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
KSAT 12
Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony
SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio organizations helping unsheltered population amid frigid conditions
Several organizations are working together to help people living outside during the drop in temperatures. “I worry about how cold it’s gonna get tonight,” said Valerie Salas, director of homeless services for Christian Alliance Ministries (CAM). Outreach with CAM is meeting people where they are on the street...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
KTSA
Crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side sends woman to the hospital in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in critical condition after someone crashed into her vehicle on the Southwest side. It was just before 8 P.M. Tuesday when the woman was driving North on Nogalitos near Zarzamora. As she made her way through the intersection, someone coming in...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
KTSA
Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side. Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel. The flames were coming from the back of...
Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge
The sportscaster, who spent 42 years at the TV station, announced his departure in a statement carried on its 10 p.m. newscast.
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
KSAT 12
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
cpsenergy.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates
SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather. The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
