Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore

Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident

ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: 16-Year-Old Shot in Germantown

Montgomery County Police have released additional information regarding a shooting that occurred Thursday in Germantown. Per MCPD:. “At approximately 4:15 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an...
GERMANTOWN, MD

