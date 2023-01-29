Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore
Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Several Shot Throughout The Night In Baltimore
Several people were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out overnight across Baltimore, authorities say. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police. Police found a 24-year-old man...
Suspect 'Knocked On Door' Before Opening Fire On Germantown Home
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged after reportedly shooting at a house in Germantown, authorities say. Twon Kelly, of Kensington, was identified as a suspect in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown, according to Montgomery County Police.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in Wakefield High School trespassing incident
ARLINGTON, Va. - An 18-year-old man is charged with trespassing at Wakefield High School in Arlington, marking the second major incident to happen at the school this week. According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were to reports of a trespasser at the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother
A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
mocoshow.com
Update: 16-Year-Old Shot in Germantown
Montgomery County Police have released additional information regarding a shooting that occurred Thursday in Germantown. Per MCPD:. “At approximately 4:15 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an...
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
