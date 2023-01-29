Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Breaking barriers: The first Black students to integrate Chandler High School
CHANDLER, AZ — When it comes to dismantling segregation in our schools, there are several key moments many of us think of: The Little Rock Nine, Ruby Bridges, and Brown vs. Board of Education. But years before any of that, there was a group of students here in the...
ABC 15 News
Casa Grande Union High School District fires superintendent, agrees to buyout
CASA GRANDE, AZ — The Casa Grande Union High School District governing board fired Superintendent Dr. Anna Battle. In a public meeting that took about 5 minutes, the board voted 3 to 2 to dismiss the superintendent. Dr. Battle served in the role for 19 months. The governing board...
arizonasuntimes.com
Former ASU Student Appeals Trespassing Conviction for Handing Out Copies of US Constitution
Former Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon filed an appeal Thursday after being convicted for trespassing while handing out copies of the Constitution on the ASU campus. Reilly Stephens, a staff attorney at the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center (LJC), who represents Tizon, told The Arizona Sun Times this appeal is all about protecting First Amendment Rights.
AZFamily
Pinal County library denies man’s request to host story time with Christian-themed book
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A legal battle is brewing over the first amendment at a Pinal County Library, which is the issue of separation of church and state at hand. An east Valley man said he was denied public access to host a children’s story time because he planned to read a Christian-based book.
AZFamily
Ahwatukee parents concerned with multiple social media threats at Mountain Pointe High School
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some parents and students in Ahwatukee are on edge following multiple online threats about violence on campus. Mountain Pointe High School is now stepping up security measures by checking kids’ IDs and backpacks and using metal detectors. “I see fear in her. She has a...
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona
The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is partnering with the Great Arizona Puppet Theater to make oral health education more accessible and fun for children through the creation of a traveling puppet show that will perform at Title One schools and daycare centers statewide over the next two years. The program will educate nearly 13,000 children through approximately 160 shows each year across Northern, Central, and Southern Arizona.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Nancy and Tony Smith share their ‘leap of faith’ behind becoming part of Maricopa, Pinal
CASA GRANDE — For Nancy and Tony Smith, the past 20 years in Maricopa have been an unexpected and incredible opportunity. Nancy is Maricopa’s current mayor; Tony is the president and CEO of Pinal Partnership. “We call Maricopa the city of firsts,” said Nancy. “It’s not just (about)...
Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger
PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28. Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.
ABC 15 News
'Shuffleboard Bob' creating team at Mesa senior living facility
MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all. He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game. "When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob Zaletel.
Bag checks and metal detectors added to Valley school following shooting threats
PHOENIX — It's an unfortunate problem that every student and teacher faces. Now, one Valley school is stepping up efforts to protect them. Within the past two weeks, officials with Mountain Pointe High School near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee have been warned of multiple school shooting threats on social media.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
12news.com
Some seniors in Mesa struggle to put food on the table. Here's how the community is helping
Seniors across the country face some kind of food insecurity. Here's how the Mesa community is helping elderly residents.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
Seniors helping seniors as more of the age group struggles to afford nutritious food
MESA, Ariz. — As inflation challenges homes already struggling to pay bills, one group is having an especially hard time putting food on the table. A recent report from the agriculture department reveals food insecurity for seniors is getting worse, nationwide. People who work and serve the senior community...
1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa counts homeless on frigid morning
Last Tuesday, Jan. 24, over 100 volunteers gathered in the Salvation Army building on 6th Street at 5 a.m. before heading out into the 30-degree morning. Their mission: count all the people who slept outdoors in Mesa the previous night, which happened to be the coldest night of the year so far.
MaxPreps
Arizona high school basketball star Bradey Henige is a 7-foot force to be reckoned with
Bradey Henige of Cactus (Glendale, Ariz.) is among high school basketball's national leaders in rebounding and putting himself on the radar of Division I college programs thanks to a string of absurd statlines. The 7-foot junior scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Goldwater (Phoenix) back on Jan. 20 and piled up 39 points and 26 rebounds last week to help the Cobras beat Estrella Foothills.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
