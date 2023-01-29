MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all. He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game. "When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob Zaletel.

