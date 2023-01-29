ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Former ASU Student Appeals Trespassing Conviction for Handing Out Copies of US Constitution

Former Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon filed an appeal Thursday after being convicted for trespassing while handing out copies of the Constitution on the ASU campus. Reilly Stephens, a staff attorney at the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center (LJC), who represents Tizon, told The Arizona Sun Times this appeal is all about protecting First Amendment Rights.
TEMPE, AZ
ABSEESITALL

Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of Arizona

The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is partnering with the Great Arizona Puppet Theater to make oral health education more accessible and fun for children through the creation of a traveling puppet show that will perform at Title One schools and daycare centers statewide over the next two years. The program will educate nearly 13,000 children through approximately 160 shows each year across Northern, Central, and Southern Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28. Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Shuffleboard Bob' creating team at Mesa senior living facility

MESA, AZ — "Shuffleboard Bob." His name says it all. He's a legend in the Valley and now a legend at The Citadel Senior Living Community, showing his love for the game. "When I moved in here, I was hoping we could just play and once the people started coming out, and continually coming out and wanting to learn, I thought... 'well maybe we can put a little team together.' I'm planning on putting a second team out next year," says Bob Zaletel.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa counts homeless on frigid morning

Last Tuesday, Jan. 24, over 100 volunteers gathered in the Salvation Army building on 6th Street at 5 a.m. before heading out into the 30-degree morning. Their mission: count all the people who slept outdoors in Mesa the previous night, which happened to be the coldest night of the year so far.
MESA, AZ
MaxPreps

Arizona high school basketball star Bradey Henige is a 7-foot force to be reckoned with

Bradey Henige of Cactus (Glendale, Ariz.) is among high school basketball's national leaders in rebounding and putting himself on the radar of Division I college programs thanks to a string of absurd statlines. The 7-foot junior scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Goldwater (Phoenix) back on Jan. 20 and piled up 39 points and 26 rebounds last week to help the Cobras beat Estrella Foothills.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy