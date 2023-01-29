Harcum scores 15, Appalachian St. beats Arkansas St. 63-51

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Harcum's 15 points helped Appalachian State defeat Arkansas State 63-51 on Saturday night.

Harcum was 6-of-14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley added 13 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin Abson finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Omar El-Sheikh led the way for the Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Felts added 11 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Julian Lual had 10 points. The loss was the Red Wolves' ninth in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Appalachian State hosts Marshall while Arkansas State hosts South Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .