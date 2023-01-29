ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Lady Raiders capture back to back county crowns with 65-29 win over Cold Springs

By Sammy Confer
 4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Good Hope and Cold Springs, both the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications, clashed in Saturday night’s first varsity championship game and the Lady Raiders left no doubt in a convincing, 65-29 win over the Lady Eagles. With the win, Good Hope captured its second consecutive Cullman County Tournament Championship.

Rudi Derrick put in a layup and Bailey Tetro knocked down a floater to give Good Hope an early 4-0 lead, but Cold Springs trimmed it to 4-3 on a trey by Ella Bruer. The Lady Raiders would counter with a three each from Bailey Tetro and Ivey Maddox to make it 10-3 with less than five minutes to go in the opening period. Kenady Graves put in one of her own from long-range to cut it to 10-6, but Maddox and Heather Tetro each knocked down a three to stretch the Lady Raider lead to 16-6. Maddox and Derrick each hit a basket to make it 20-6, but Bruer hit another trey and Ciara Calvert put in a shot down low to trim it to 20-11 late in the period. Maddox drilled a deep three before the buzzer to give Good Hope a 24-11 lead going into the second period.

Emma Thompson put in a layup on Good Hope’s opening possession and would knock down a trey on the next one to make it 29-11. Graves and Bruer each knocked down a trey to cut it to 32-17 almost midway through the second. Bailey Tetro and Graves traded baskets to keep it a 15-point game at 34-19. Charly Johnson added a late basket for the Lady Raiders as they would take a 36-19 lead into the locker room.

Good Hope continued to add to their lead to start the third as Bailey Tetro scored five straight points and Maddox hit her fourth trey of the contest to make it 44-19 almost midway through the third period. Derrick drilled a three from the left wing and would later add a basket down low to push the Lady Raider lead to 50-19. Bailey Tetro and Maci Brown traded baskets to end the third and Good Hope held a commanding a 52-21 lead after three quarters.

Maddox and Bailey Keef each put in a shot in the paint to stretch the Lady Raider lead to 56-21. Keef added a pair of baskets to make it 60-21. Graves scored eight straight points to cut it to 60-29, but Keef and Jolee McHan each hit the final two baskets of the game for Good Hope as the Lady Raiders collected their second straight championship with a 65-29 win over Cold Springs.

Bailey Tetro led the way for Good Hope with 18 points. Maddox wasn’t far behind with 17 points. Derrick added 10 points and Keef collected eight points. For Cold Springs, Graves finished with 16 points and Bruer added nine points.

2023 Bill Shelton Award Winner

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope

2023 Charlotte Cummings Memorial Scholarship

Erin Bailey, Cold Springs

2023 Varsity Girls All-County Tournament Team

Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs

Ava Thomas, Fairview

Jayla Gorham, Fairview

Liberty Shadix, West Point

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Charly Johnson, Good Hope

Maci Brown, Cold Springs

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope

Kenady Graves, Cold Springs

2023 Varsity Girls All-County Team

Savana McAnnally, Hanceville

Maddi Ham, Holly Pond

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope

Bailey Tetro, Good Hope

Heather Tetro, Good Hope

Charly Johnson, Good Hope

Maci Brown, Cold Springs

Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs

Ella Bruer, Cold Springs

Jayla Gorham, Fairview

Darby Nichols, Fairview

Emma Garcia, Fairview

Liberty Shadix, West Point

Laklin Shadix, West Point

Whitney Quick, Vinemont

Reagan Robinson, Vinemont

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

