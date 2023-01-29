Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha’s ‘Shine the Light on Hunger’ campaign a success, but need still there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s all smiles this year for Shine the Light on Hunger. The campaign raised more than $3 million, more than quadrupling its goal. That translates to more than 12 million meals sent out this year. “The need is still out there, and this campaign, what...
WOWT
Former smoker from Omaha credits CAT scan with saving his life
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bob Dearing was a smoker for 54 years. The Air Force veteran tried to quit multiple times. “Every smoker quits about a half dozen times before they actually do it,” says Dearing. “I think the longest I had went without one was probably about a week and then I’d start up again. I’d find some excuse to smoke again.”
WOWT
Millard Public Schools to put tax levy to voters
Millions in funding is coming to help give the North 24th Street corridor a boost. Nebraska Department of Corrections searching for missing Lincoln inmate. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. Council Bluffs launching vacant property registration program. Updated: 5...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
WOWT
Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate George Piper, 54, didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job Thursday night. The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is a lower custody level and...
WOWT
Omaha Zoo unveils plans to renovate Orangutan habitat
Millard Public Schools is putting a tax levy limit question before voters next month. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Millions in funding is coming to help give the North 24th Street corridor a boost. Nebraska Department of Corrections searching for missing Lincoln inmate. Updated: 5...
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting suspect’s uncle launching nonprofit for early intervention, mental health support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Joey Jones, shot and killed by police Tuesday after shots were fired in a west Omaha Target store, did not injure anyone in the incident, his family believes he didn’t want to come out of the store alive. Jones’s uncle, Larry Derksen Jr., said...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
WOWT
Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
WOWT
Samuel Bak Museum gallery set to open at UNO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center and the University of Nebraska-Omaha will hold a gallery opening tomorrow at Aksarben Village, near the Scott Campus. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bak is a world-renowned artist and Holocaust survivor. Bak’s surrealist paintings encourage...
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
WOWT
New round of emergency rental assistance coming
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Omaha has approved another round...
WOWT
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
WOWT
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals
Millions in funding is coming to help give the North 24th Street corridor a boost. The expanded Hubbard Orangutan Forest is coming to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works. Updated: 22 hours ago. More than $50 million is coming...
WOWT
EPA, HUD team with City of Omaha to decontaminate lead-ridden homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lead kills, and for 125 years, across 27 square miles, it made its way into Omaha’s water, air and ground, and into the bodies of our children. “Tracking of our childhood blood lead levels really tells the story,” said Steve Vizny, program director of lead projects for the city planning department. “Before we started back in the late 90s, we had about 36% of the children testing high for lead in their blood in the focus area. That’s down to under 2% now.”
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
WOWT
Thursday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Wastewater data indicates increasing cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
WOWT
Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
Comments / 0