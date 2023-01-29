ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Former smoker from Omaha credits CAT scan with saving his life

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bob Dearing was a smoker for 54 years. The Air Force veteran tried to quit multiple times. “Every smoker quits about a half dozen times before they actually do it,” says Dearing. “I think the longest I had went without one was probably about a week and then I’d start up again. I’d find some excuse to smoke again.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Millard Public Schools to put tax levy to voters

OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate George Piper, 54, didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job Thursday night. The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is a lower custody level and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Zoo unveils plans to renovate Orangutan habitat

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Samuel Bak Museum gallery set to open at UNO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center and the University of Nebraska-Omaha will hold a gallery opening tomorrow at Aksarben Village, near the Scott Campus. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bak is a world-renowned artist and Holocaust survivor. Bak’s surrealist paintings encourage...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New round of emergency rental assistance coming

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

EPA, HUD team with City of Omaha to decontaminate lead-ridden homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lead kills, and for 125 years, across 27 square miles, it made its way into Omaha’s water, air and ground, and into the bodies of our children. “Tracking of our childhood blood lead levels really tells the story,” said Steve Vizny, program director of lead projects for the city planning department. “Before we started back in the late 90s, we had about 36% of the children testing high for lead in their blood in the focus area. That’s down to under 2% now.”
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
WOWT

Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
OMAHA, NE

