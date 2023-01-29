ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Carolina Panthers introduce Frank Reich as head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers introduced their new head coach Frank Reich Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Some of the Panthers players were on hand for it. Reich comes to Carolina from Indianapolis and spoke about coming back to the place he called home as quarterback for the Panthers inaugural season as a player.
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
