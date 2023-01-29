Read full article on original website
WITN
Carolina Panthers introduce Frank Reich as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers introduced their new head coach Frank Reich Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. Some of the Panthers players were on hand for it. Reich comes to Carolina from Indianapolis and spoke about coming back to the place he called home as quarterback for the Panthers inaugural season as a player.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
WITN
South Lenoir happy to be back on home floor, Southwest Onslow girls clinch conference title
DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - A few weeks ago South Lenoir high school lost its gym due to storm damage to its roof. They have been back for a few home games and we spoke to the Blue Devils coaches about what it means to be back on their home floor.
WITN
J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
WITN
North Pitt’s Ni’Jay Lee Celebrates ECSU football scholarship with friends and family
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day is Wednesday for high school football players but they started celebrating a day early at North Pitt. Ni’Jay Lee the Panthers star wide receiver is heading to play for Elizabeth City State next year. He said staying home is nice and he never thought he would be a college football player.
