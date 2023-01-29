Read full article on original website
Memphis lawmaker files bill that would change how bail amounts are set in serious criminal cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee state lawmaker on Wednesday announced he has filed a bill that would change how bail amounts are set for Class A and Class B felony cases. Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis) said his legislation, House Bill 830, would make it so only criminal or circuit court judges are able to set bail in cases involving Class A or Class B felonies.
Personnel files show past disciplinary action against some officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Personnel files show past disciplinary action against four of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Video of the arrest was released on Jan. 27. ABC24 obtained...
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
Mom, stepfather remember Tyre Nichols as 'beautiful person' in funeral remarks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, shared brief unprepared remarks at his celebration of life services in Memphis on Wednesday, remembering him as a "beautiful person." RowVaughn Wells shared that she felt the only thing getting her through the tragedy of her...
Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
Two killed in train accident during Memphis winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was a fatal train accident at the intersection of Chelsea and Carpenter. Two people were killed in the accident and a third injured. According to MPD, the train struck a vehicle at 12:35 a.m. The two people killed in the accident...
Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.
Tennessee NAACP pushes for law enforcement reform after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memory of Tyre Nichols is sparking the demand for change in Memphis and across America. Following the release Friday of the video footage from the January 7th traffic stop, Tennessee members of the NAACP laid out their goals for law enforcement policy reform. “We are...
Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning. The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite...
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This all took...
What we know so far about the other MPD officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The identity of the sixth Memphis police officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death has now been revealed. Preston Hemphill, the newly identified former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer involved in Nichols' murder, first joined the department in 2018. According to...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after crash that killed pedestrian in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Raleigh. MPD officers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at Austin Peay and Coleman. Investigators said a driver in an unknown white vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off.
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
