Memphis, TN

Memphis lawmaker files bill that would change how bail amounts are set in serious criminal cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee state lawmaker on Wednesday announced he has filed a bill that would change how bail amounts are set for Class A and Class B felony cases. Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis) said his legislation, House Bill 830, would make it so only criminal or circuit court judges are able to set bail in cases involving Class A or Class B felonies.
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
