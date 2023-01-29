ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Welsh hires Ronne Courville as school’s next head football coach

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh High School announced Sunday that they have hired Ronnie Courville as the next head coach of the Greyhounds. The job opened when former head coach of the greyhounds Cody Gueringer decided to fill the open head coach position for the Sulphur Golden Tors earlier this month.
WELSH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?

That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats

Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
DERIDDER, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

King & Queen of Mardi Gras

Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

