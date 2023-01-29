Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Welsh hires Ronne Courville as school’s next head football coach
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh High School announced Sunday that they have hired Ronnie Courville as the next head coach of the Greyhounds. The job opened when former head coach of the greyhounds Cody Gueringer decided to fill the open head coach position for the Sulphur Golden Tors earlier this month.
92.9 THE LAKE
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
GATOR 99.5
Big Announcement About The Biggest Mardi Gras Party In Lake Charles Coming Thursday, Feb 2
It's the Mardi Gras season and everyone is hitting the Mardi Gras balls and events in Southwest Louisiana. Coming up Mardi Gras week, there are a ton of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. Mardi Gras week and weekend gets underway on Friday night, February 17th with...
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
KPLC TV
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
Lake Charles American Press
Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Lake Arthur, Louisiana Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Death of Gueydan Bicyclist
GUEYDAN, La. (KPEL News) - On the night of January 9th, 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan was riding his bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish when a Toyota Tundra struck him head-on. Originally, Louisiana State Police investigators reported to KPEL News that Vincent...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
KPLC TV
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
