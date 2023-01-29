ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship

OLEAN — Vincent Horth was a “jack of all trades” who excelled in his work as a mechanic and lineman. Horth, a graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and Jamestown Community College, was known to share his mechanic abilities to help a friend, often working on their cars. Horth worked as a mechanic locally at Rock City Dodge, Landmark Chevrolet and Allegany State Park. Later he went on to become a lineman for the City of Salamanca BPU.
Former Navy SEAL hoping to reach dream to NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many college football players dream of making it all the way to the NFL, but a 30-year-old player for the University at Buffalo Bulls has taken a different path to get there. His journey has been anything but traditional, a journey that includes being a Navy SEAL.
Grieving Families Act remains unsigned

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
NCAABB: Akron tops UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points to lead Akron over Buffalo 81-64. Castaneda made 10 of 12 shots, including 7 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Zips (16-6, 8-1 Mid-American Conference), who upped their win streak to seven.
BPS, BTF fact finding report released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
