OLEAN — Vincent Horth was a “jack of all trades” who excelled in his work as a mechanic and lineman. Horth, a graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and Jamestown Community College, was known to share his mechanic abilities to help a friend, often working on their cars. Horth worked as a mechanic locally at Rock City Dodge, Landmark Chevrolet and Allegany State Park. Later he went on to become a lineman for the City of Salamanca BPU.

CATTARAUGUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO