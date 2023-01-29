Read full article on original website
Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship
OLEAN — Vincent Horth was a “jack of all trades” who excelled in his work as a mechanic and lineman. Horth, a graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and Jamestown Community College, was known to share his mechanic abilities to help a friend, often working on their cars. Horth worked as a mechanic locally at Rock City Dodge, Landmark Chevrolet and Allegany State Park. Later he went on to become a lineman for the City of Salamanca BPU.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
School districts push for universal meals in New York state
SANBORN, N.Y. — Schools across the country offered students free breakfast and lunch during the height of the pandemic, but that federal funding is now gone. Now some schools in New York state are pushing to change that. The superintendent at the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District says the...
D'Youville hosts hands-on training for life-threatening situations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been nearly a month since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. Since then, there's been more of a push around the community to learn what to do in those life-threatening situations. On Monday, D'Youville University held a hands-on training course for coaches...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Buffalo Public Schools hold hiring event, seek substitute teachers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a need for substitute teachers in the Buffalo Public School district. On Saturday, 77 candidates were interviewed at a district hiring event. Ideal candidates would have a bachelor's degree, but the district is looking for people from across the area with a variety of skill sets to work with Buffalo students.
University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June. For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The two-day festival will be held on...
Former Navy SEAL hoping to reach dream to NFL
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many college football players dream of making it all the way to the NFL, but a 30-year-old player for the University at Buffalo Bulls has taken a different path to get there. His journey has been anything but traditional, a journey that includes being a Navy SEAL.
Grieving Families Act remains unsigned
ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
NCAABB: Akron tops UB
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points to lead Akron over Buffalo 81-64. Castaneda made 10 of 12 shots, including 7 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Zips (16-6, 8-1 Mid-American Conference), who upped their win streak to seven.
BPS, BTF fact finding report released
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a neutral fact finding report from the Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) was released to help find a solution to the ongoing negotiations between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation. The assistance of a neutral fact-finder was requested in June to find...
Buffalo Teachers Federation frustrated by fact finder’s recommendation in contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A neutral third party is standing with BPS after offering a recommendation to bring an end to three years of contract negotiations. But to the Buffalo Teachers’ Federation, the ruling was anything but impartial. “You go into fact-finding feeling there's got to be something for...
VA urges veterans to sign up for toxic exposure screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo VA Benefits Office and Health Care system has been running ads over the last few weeks trying to reach veterans across Western New York about new medical benefits that are now available. It all has to do with the PACT Act that was signed...
College Basketball Phenom Grew Up Near Buffalo, New York
The college basketball season is getting exciting! As we get closer to the month of March and the regular season starts to wind down, the best of the best in college hoops are getting ready to join in on the madness!. No matter what happens or who you follow in...
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
