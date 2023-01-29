This time, Panthers' second-half comeback leads to big victory at Northern Kentucky

Bart Lundy has already proven he can coach.

But he must give one heck of a halftime speech as well.

For the second time in three days, UW-Milwaukee put up a monster second half. Only this time the Panthers' effort on Saturday afternoon resulted in an inspiring 75-74 victory at Northern Kentucky that once again earned the Panthers a share of first place in the Horizon League standings.

BJ Freeman led all scorers with 23 points, including a 17-for-17 performance from the free-throw line as UWM (15-7, 9-3) came all the way back from a 23-point deficit late in the first half to beat the Norse (14-9, 9-3) for the second time in as many meetings this season.

A big blocked shot by Markeith Browning II on a three-point attempt by Trevon Faulkner with 3 seconds remaining helped seal the deal and give the Panthers their biggest victory to date and third-largest comeback in program history.

"It's more about our dudes," said Lundy, whose team put up 60 points at Wright State in the final 20 minutes on Thursday night only to come up just short in a 93-86 loss.

"All we talked about at halftime is we're down 20, can't change that," Lundy continued. "We can either fold our tents or we can just go out and play. And they played. "

UWM appeared to be dead in the water at halftime in this one as well after Northern Kentucky used an 18-1 run to open up a 47-27 halftime lead.

The Panthers were trailing by 20 when they put a massive surge of their own together.

Starting with a Moses Bol layup with 14:55 remaining, they ran off 28 of the next 32 points in tying and eventually pulling ahead of the Norse for the first time at the 7:11 mark.

"I thought we sped them up," Lundy said. "They turned it over a little bit and they got tired. They played six guys (the majority of the minutes); we played 11 guys. I think it all contributed and kind of snowballed on them.

"Moses and Ahmad (Rand) at the rim were really tough for them to score over (the duo combined for five blocked shots), and then our ability to challenge the threes – it came on those defensive stops, then we were able to get some quick points.

"That's what you need when you're down in that kind of a hole."

The game see-sawed back and forth from there with UWM seemingly earning itself some breathing room when a tough layup by Freeman made it 75-70.

But Northern Kentucky responded with a quick layup and then turned the Panthers over on the inbounds play and cashed that in for another layup to pull to within 75-74.

Then again UWM gave the basketball away after Freeman was caught in the corner as the Panthers tried getting him the ball in an attempt to get him back from the free-throw line.

"Part of it is growth," Lundy said with regard to the turnovers. UWM committed 19 for the second straight game, with Northern Kentucky cashing them in for 24 points. "These guys have never been in these situations, so it's all learning. It's all growth."

Elijah Jamison nearly stole the ball back on the ensuing inbounds play but the Norse eventually got the ball in with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Trevon Faulkner went up for a three from the left wing only to have Browning swoop in and get a piece of it.

"We had talked in the huddle about not fouling," said Lundy. "But Markeith has kind of made me a believer with his contests on the ball. He's kind of like Jimmy Butler in that regard – he's high level, doesn't foul, really extends and puts pressure on the shot."

Faulkner eventually wound up with the ball again on the baseline but his last-second heave as he fell to the court was wild and the celebration was on for the Panthers, who limited the Norse to just 27% shooting in the second half (10 for 37, including 2 for 18 from beyond the arc).

If Youngstown State can beat visiting Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon, UWM, Northern Kentucky and Youngstown State will have identical 9-3 records in conference play.

UWM next plays at last-place IUPUI on Thursday, then hosts reeling UW-Green Bay after that.

"It gives us the tiebreaker against Northern Kentucky, and they have their last six on the road," Lundy said. "A lot of basketball to be played. It's good to be where we are right now. We needed one of these two, for sure."

Guard Kentrell Pullian, UWM's second-leading scorer and three-point shooter, had to be helped from the court after suffering an injury to his right foot with 10:13 left in the game.

Lundy said it was unclear as of now how bad the injury is and whether he might miss any time because of it.

Freeman's 17-for-17 effort at the charity stripe tied a single-game program record (minimum 10 made) for accuracy, and he fell one short of tying Chad Angeli's record of 18 made (twice in 2000).

As a team, UWM hit 27 of 32 free throws (84.4%) compared to Northern Kentucky's 12-for-15 effort.

Among those hitting big free throws in the final 3:30 were Bol (3 for 4) and Rand (1 for 1).

All 11 players who saw the court for UWM in this one scored, and Freeman also distributed nine assists.

