Idaho County, ID

Betsy Hull
3d ago

let's put more stress on these animals during critical winter conditions.

Big Country News

Port of Lewiston General Manager Retires After 28 Years

LEWISTON - After 28 years, Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld is retiring effective February 1. As General Manager of Idaho's only seaport, Doeringsfeld was involved in numerous transportation, economic development and natural resource related issues. Doeringsfeld coordinated and accomplished several Port projects including:. 2013 Industrial Dock Extension. The...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Skull Found on North Side of Memorial Bridge (Photos)

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: The walking path on the northwest side of Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed while Lewiston Police investigate the reported discovery of remains. Detectives were dispatched to the scene this morning after an excavation crew in the area called 911 to report that...
LEWISTON, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
lhsmagpie.com

Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Nez Perce County Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 38-year-old Nez Perce County man was arrested on January 28th after he allegedly seriously injured a pregnant woman during a domestic altercation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Daniel E. Mitchell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of Children, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Felony Injury to Children and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country's Pets of the Week

Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Move Forward With Rezone Request for Proposed Biodiesel Plant in Pullman After Hearing Opposition from Several Residents

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are moving forward with their plan to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman after hearing strong opposition from several local residents. The board publicly discussed the details of their proposal for the first time during their meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners clarified that...
PULLMAN, WA
