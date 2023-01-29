Read full article on original website
Betsy Hull
3d ago
let's put more stress on these animals during critical winter conditions.
Kamiah Man Arrested for Attempted Strangulation Following Physical Altercation
KAMIAH - A 56-year-old Kamiah man was arrested for attempted strangulation, a felony, following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were dispatched to the Pine Ridge subdivision near Kamiah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for reports...
Port of Lewiston General Manager Retires After 28 Years
LEWISTON - After 28 years, Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld is retiring effective February 1. As General Manager of Idaho's only seaport, Doeringsfeld was involved in numerous transportation, economic development and natural resource related issues. Doeringsfeld coordinated and accomplished several Port projects including:. 2013 Industrial Dock Extension. The...
koze.com
Skull Found on North Side of Memorial Bridge (Photos)
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: The walking path on the northwest side of Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed while Lewiston Police investigate the reported discovery of remains. Detectives were dispatched to the scene this morning after an excavation crew in the area called 911 to report that...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
lhsmagpie.com
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho
Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
Investigation Underway Near Memorial Bridge After Excavation Crews Reportedly Find Remains Wednesday Morning
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police have been on scene near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston investigating after an excavation crew reportedly discovered a skull and bones Wednesday morning. The excavation crew reportedly halted their work immediately and will not continue while the area is under investigation. At the time of...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
2,787 University of Idaho Students Qualify for Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
MOSCOW - On Wednesday, the University of Idaho released the list of students who qualified for the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 30, 2023
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 30, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------
koze.com
Nez Perce County Man Arrested For Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman
LEWISTON, ID – A 38-year-old Nez Perce County man was arrested on January 28th after he allegedly seriously injured a pregnant woman during a domestic altercation. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Daniel E. Mitchell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of Children, Felony Aggravated Assault, and Felony Injury to Children and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Big Country's Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.
Majority of Residents Able to Return Following Electrical Fire at Looking Glass Housing Complex in Kamiah on Monday
The Looking Glass housing complex has been turned back over to the management team from the Nez Perce Tribe following the completion of further investigation from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and Kamiah Fire-Rescue. Out of the eight units, six have been cleared to have occupants return immediately. The...
City of Moscow Now Accepting Design Submissions for Storm Drain Murals
MOSCOW - The City of Moscow is now accepting design submissions for Storm Drain Murals in the city. Artists are invited to submit designs for mobile mini-murals on sign stands that will be placed near highly-visible storm drain inlets. Proposals are being accepted online now through March 9, 2023. According...
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
koze.com
BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Move Forward With Rezone Request for Proposed Biodiesel Plant in Pullman After Hearing Opposition from Several Residents
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are moving forward with their plan to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman after hearing strong opposition from several local residents. The board publicly discussed the details of their proposal for the first time during their meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners clarified that...
