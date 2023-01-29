ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

Fort Hood Shares “A Day in the Life of a Soldier” with KISD Students

High school students from across Killeen ISD had the opportunity to step into the boots of military soldiers of the 69 ADA Brigade, 1-62 ADA Battalion Friday. JROTC Cadets and Youth Sponsorship Students met active-duty service members at the unit’s motor pool to learn about career opportunities offered in the Army. Students rotated through stations to get hands-on with welding, weapons, and defensive gear.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week

Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Ave., will operate as a 24-hour warming shelter, as well as soup kitchen for anyone in need.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Let’s Sweat! Veteran Owned Gym D&S Is Finally Open in Killeen, Texas

All of us in Killeen, Texas have set New Year’s resolutions and we have been struggling to try to stay consistent with them. As we go into Black History Month, I thought it was only appropriate that we discussed the D&S fitness facility. The D&S fitness facility is owned it operated by Ralph and CrisHandle Hines. These two veterans came up with an idea to keep all of Central Texas fit and healthy and teach them the ways of a consistently healthy lifestyle.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
WACO, TX
US105

New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?

It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Construction workers hospitalized in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response

KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute

TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy