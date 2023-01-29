Read full article on original website
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
killeenisd.org
Fort Hood Shares “A Day in the Life of a Soldier” with KISD Students
High school students from across Killeen ISD had the opportunity to step into the boots of military soldiers of the 69 ADA Brigade, 1-62 ADA Battalion Friday. JROTC Cadets and Youth Sponsorship Students met active-duty service members at the unit’s motor pool to learn about career opportunities offered in the Army. Students rotated through stations to get hands-on with welding, weapons, and defensive gear.
Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week
Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Ave., will operate as a 24-hour warming shelter, as well as soup kitchen for anyone in need.
Clayton Construction In Waco, Texas Alleged To Have Abandoned Projects
All of us at one point in our lives will possibly wish to upgrade our living area. Due to the normal wear and tear of life, or simply because it's just time for a refurbishment. However, there's always the task of finding a company to do the work. Recently, one...
Let’s Sweat! Veteran Owned Gym D&S Is Finally Open in Killeen, Texas
All of us in Killeen, Texas have set New Year’s resolutions and we have been struggling to try to stay consistent with them. As we go into Black History Month, I thought it was only appropriate that we discussed the D&S fitness facility. The D&S fitness facility is owned it operated by Ralph and CrisHandle Hines. These two veterans came up with an idea to keep all of Central Texas fit and healthy and teach them the ways of a consistently healthy lifestyle.
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
News Channel 25
Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety
WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
'Project Homeless Connect combines Waco resources in unstable housing climate
The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition helped connect about 170 unhoused Central Texans with a variety of resources at Friday's annual 'Project Homeless Connect' event.
Records: Pflugerville superintendent told staff he was ‘disgusted’ by former teacher’s comment
School personnel records reveal it was a Texas pastor and eighth-grade teacher who was caught on cell phone video telling Black middle school students “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in Temple, considered a "lower producing" store
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple's Bed, Bath & Beyond is one of the 87 locations closing across 32 states. The home goods store, located at 2112 South West H.K. Dodgen Loop, is considered to be "lower producing" and, with the company recently defaulting on its loans, is no longer sustainable.
New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?
It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
KWTX
Central Texas boy transforms into MLK, delivers iconic speech as local school begins celebrating Black History Month
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school student said he was inspired to transform into the role of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as his school in Belton kicked off Black History Month with an multicultural event. Grayson Williams, 10, is a fifth grader at Pirtle Elementary in...
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
fox44news.com
Construction workers hospitalized in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary
WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response
KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute
TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
KWTX
Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14. The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26. The Texas Department...
Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
